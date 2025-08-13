Arsenal winger curious favourite for PFA Player of the Year in 2025/26

The PFA Player of the Year award for the 2024/25 season is yet to be announced but the trophy will go to Mo Salah, who also won the Golden Boot, the Premier League and a massive new contract.

But the Egyptian is not the favourite to retain his title in 2025/26, with the early favourites with the bookies as follows…

10=) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

On the shortlist for the 24/25 award, the Argentine had a belter of a season so seems a safe choice to be included again.

10=) Rodri (Manchester City)

The current holder of the Ballon d’Or will be back at the base of Manchester City midfield and could be the difference between a trophyless season and the Quadruple.

9) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The first of the former winners, Van Dijk was a moderately surprising exclusion from last season’s shortlist. Anybody laying money on the Dutchman obviously did not see him in the Community Shield.

7=) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The favourite to win the Golden Boot is pretty long odds to win the PFA Player of the Year despite being a former winner and really quite likely to score the goals to win the Premier League.

7=) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Another shortlisted player from the 2024/25 season, the Swede is currently in a stand-off at Newcastle as he pushes for a Liverpool transfer. He will have to either eat humble pie in the north east or hit the ground like a demon at Liverpool to win this award.

3=) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Genuinely odd inclusion after a pretty universally rotten 24/25. But he is a former winner.

3=) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

A phenomenal Club World Cup has raised expectations for Palmer, who is central to any Premier League title challenge from Chelsea.

3=) Mo Salah (Liverpool)

The likely three-times winner of the PFA award is up there again in the betting, though we have a feeling this will be an After The Lord Mayor’s Show of a season from the Egyptian. It’s telling that Liverpool’s newest toy is higher in the betting.

3=) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

It’s interesting that Viktor Gyokeres is a rank outsider for the PFA award when his signing is likely to be the difference between being runners-up and finally winning some kind of trophy. But Rice is clearly a popular figure with his peers.

2) Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

The most expensive signing of the summer is the only new signing of this list. There can be no bedding-in period when you cost upwards of £100m. If Liverpool are to retain the title, Wirtz needs to deliver a banger.

1) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

A curious one this but worth noting that he was an early favourite in the 24/25 betting before he got injured. Maybe everybody things he is due a trophy…