Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season has been tipped to “trigger a transfer” for Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

The Gunners could achieve a really special end to this campaign, with Mikel Arteta‘s side three wins away from lifting the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal’s hopes of ending their prolonged trophy drought this campaign have been helped by their great recruitment in recent transfer windows, with the north London outfit now having quality options in every position.

This also means that there is little room for improvement with Arsenal’s squad, but the left wing department can certainly be strengthened.

Arsenal have been linked with several potential upgrades in this department in recent months, with this partly due to Martinelli’s disappointing performances.

Martinelli has failed to hit the heights reached by Bukayo Saka on the other flank and has stagnated in recent seasons, with European and Saudi Pro League clubs linked with a transfer.

Now, former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has argued that Martinelli will leave if his side wins the Premier League due to his need for more game time and his position being one that they “need to go and buy”.

“Gabriel Martinelli might be the one who wants to trigger a transfer because of the game-time,” Silvestre told Betpack.

READ: Arsenal v Burnley: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds



“He’s a Brazil international, he wants to play, and Leandro Trossard gets more game time than him.

“So, he could be looking elsewhere because he’s been there a long time as well. Leaving after winning the league would be good timing for him, maybe a good decision, but he needs to find the right place, and then you need a replacement.

“Other than that, I don’t see an obvious position where there is a need to go and buy.”

READ MORE: Ten times the Premier League title race went to the final day and what happened next



“Bradley Barcola could definitely be one…”

Regarding a possible replacement, Silvestre has picked out PSG star Bradley Barcola as an ideal long-term successor.

“If Martinelli was to make space, then Bradley Barcola could definitely be one that should compete with Trossard,” Silvestre added.

“Still, some parts of his game need to improve. That’s why he’s not a regular in the Champions League, but he’s got so much quality.

“If he improves his finishing, then he would become a complete player because in terms of 1v1 and creating space for himself and delivering assists and key passes, he is very impressive and very difficult to defend against.”

READ NEXT: Everything still to be decided in the Premier League run-in: Title, relegation, records and more

