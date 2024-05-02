West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has backed Arsenal to edge out Manchester City to win the Premier League this season.

Table-toppers Arsenal are currently one point clear of Man City in the Premier League but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Last Sunday, Arsenal were at risk of a late collapse against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur but ended up earning a vital 3-2 victory.

Later in the day, Man City were far from their best at Nottingham Forest but won 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland.

With their game in hand, Man City are guaranteed to lift the Premier League title once again if they win their remaining four matches as – assuming Arsenal win their final three games – they will finish two points clear of their rivals.

But given Arsenal’s superior goal difference, Man City dropping points once could be enough for Mikel Arteta’s team to edge out their rivals for the title.

Arsenal and Man City are at home on the final day against Everton and West Ham respectively.

Everton will have nothing to play for as they have already secured safety, while West Ham could still be in the fight for European qualification when they face Man City.

Due to this, Hammers forward Antonio has backed Arsenal to “win it” as they “have something to play for as well” against Man City.

“I wouldn’t call them (Arsenal) bottlejobs if they lose this title, I wouldn’t,” Antonio said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“If it goes down to the last day, I reckon Arsenal wins it. Last game of the season, we have something to play for as well, we’re trying to get into Europe, Man City away.”

After Man City beat Nottm Forest, Man Utd icon Roy Keane backed Guardiola’s side to “win every game now”.

“They will certainly be concerned with the chances they gave up in the first half but listen, in the second half they were a lot more controlling and it’s not a bad option bringing players on like Haaland,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Missing Foden, so it’s the same old story with Manchester City even when they’re not at their best – they know how to win football matches. They’ve got good options off the bench.

“It’s a really good habit they’ve got from over the last few years, winning football matches.

“I think City will win every game now. I was worried with the way they started, I thought could they slip up?

“Forest missed chances, but a big and important win here for City today.”

When asked whether Man City’s game at Forest was the toughest test they had left, Keane replied: “I think so and on the back of the Brighton game which obviously took a lot out of them.

‘”Arsenal played before them and won so there was a lot of pressure and Forest are obviously fighting relegation so they were obviously going to come out with that fight.

“Obviously Forest have played some games with the pitches and making it dry, of course, but I think that’s the game.

“I think that result is the title for Manchester City now, I really do.”