Arsenal plan ‘winter offensive’ for Prem star as Arteta looks ‘to replace’ Brazilian-born Gunner

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to replace Jorginho with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the top of his list of targets, according to reports.

The Gunners improved their midfield in the summer transfer window with the additions of Declan Rice from West Ham and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Arsenal have been in good form this season with their 4-0 win at Bournemouth meaning they are just one point adrift of Premier League leaders Man City.

Arteta’s side and arch-rivals Tottenham are the only two sides to remain unbeaten in their first seven matches of the new Premier League campaign.

But they still want to improve further still in the next transfer window with Spanish publication Fichajes claiming Arsenal are set to launch a ‘winter offensive’ to sign Kalvin Phillips from Man City.

The England international has struggled for game time at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Leeds United in July 2022 with rumours throughout the summer that Phillips could move on.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Arsenal ‘definitely’ want to sign Ivorian in January; Gunners battle Spurs, Chelsea for Eredivisie star

The 27-year-old has made two starts for Man City over the last two seasons with Pep Guardiola using the midfielder sparingly again this campaign.

The report insists Phillips, who has played 161 minutes in all competitions this term, could be playing for Arsenal post-January with the Gunners ‘determined to strengthen their midfield’.

Phillips is ‘seeking more playing time on the pitch and could consider joining Arsenal if this guarantees him a more prominent midfield role’ and Arteta is planning ‘to replace’ Brazilian-born Jorginho.

Jorginho ‘appears not to be in Arteta’s plans’ this term with the Italy international yet to make a start in the Premier League or Champions League this term.

There will be other clubs interested in buying Phillips in January, if Man City make him available, with former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Darren Bent claiming Liverpool could be a good option.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I think Kalvin Phillips would have been disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role [if Liverpool signed him]. He’s a good player, he’s not going to make them weaker.

“He could make them stronger because Mac Allister could then move into his natural position, although I really like Curtis Jones, I think he’s doing a great job.”

READ MORE: Spurs vs Liverpool controversy shows VAR has ‘got to go’; redefining Ange-ball, Man Utd are ‘utter cr*p’