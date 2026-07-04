Arsenal working on moves for two £115m-plus superstars after connected deal agreed

Arsenal have agreed to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas and an extremely reliable source has revealed the Gunners are now ‘simultaneously’ working on moves for two superstar wingers.

Arsenal are showing a ruthless streak by not hesitating to offload those who helped put them back on top of English football.

Belgian winger Trossard is on the way out, with The Athletic first to break news of a club-to-club agreement being struck with Besiktas on Saturday.

Arsenal are primed to receive €18m plus €2m in add-ons, and although personal terms aren’t yet sealed, they’re not expected to be a problem.

Trossard’s departure will pave the way for Arsenal and their sporting director, Andrea Berta, to sign a world beater on the left side.

The two players he and his recruitment team are looking at – and actively exploring moves for – are Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

And according to the latest from ultra-reliable X account, HandofArsenal, Berta is now working on the Rogers and Barcola deals ‘simultaneously’.

Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers both want to join Arsenal

There is no suggestion Arsenal will sign both players. Instead, Berta’s strategy will result in Arsenal putting the pieces in place for both moves before then deciding which player to sign.

That approach will also ensure the Gunners aren’t caught short if one of the two targets slips away. Given Liverpool are pushing to sign Barcola, it appears to be a wise strategy.

In further good news for Arsenal fans, the account claimed both Rogers and Barcola are ‘very open’ to joining the Gunners.

HandofArsenal – which has been cited by David Ornstein and boasts nearly 350,000 followers – wrote on X: ‘Selling Leo [Trossard] was the first step. Cult Hero. Opens up a clear slot at LW.

‘Both Rogers and Barcola files are being worked on simultaneously.

‘Still no official club to club talks but both players very open to a move. Classic Berta.’

Which of the two do Arsenal prefer?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s Aston Villa’s Rogers who Arsenal favour over Barcola.

What’s more, he revealed the Gunners have already made great strides towards convincing the player to sign up.

“Arsenal also have an interest in Barcola but their number-one option remains Morgan Rogers,” Romano stated on his YouTube channel earlier this week.

“For Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa want to put a price around £130 million to let him leave this summer.

“Villa are aware of Arsenal’s interest and of interest from other clubs, including Chelsea.

“But in this moment, Arsenal have made very good progress on the player’s side for some time. And so, Arsenal keep pushing for Rogers.

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“Barcola is on the list, but for Rogers, this depends on the price because Aston Villa want £130 million, but Arsenal hope to find a way to negotiate, maybe with add-ons, maybe with a different structure.

“Arsenal hope to be creative in order to find a solution for Rogers.”

As mentioned, Rogers is valued at £130m by Aston Villa, while PSG want a minimum of €135m / £116m for Barcola.

Either deal would smash Arsenal’s transfer record, which is currently held by Declan Rice (£105m add-ons included).