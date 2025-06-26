A pair of Premier League rivals are moving closer to a transfer deal for an England international, according to reports.

Arsenal are understood to be eager to add significant attacking cover, not only to fill the well documented vacant centre-forward role but also in the knowledge that Bukayo Saka needs back-up and the Gunners would benefit from flexible options in order to compete on four fronts next season.

Mikel Arteta will believe Arsenal can mount a challenge in the Premier League and Champions League as well as both domestic cups in 2025-26 and the Gunners’ activity in the transfer market is geared towards quality depth as much as plugging known gaps.

London-born winger Noni Madueke had junior spells at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before joining Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven and could be on the cusp of adding another capital club to his CV.

Madueke is a target for the Gunners and the clubs are ‘already working to find a solution to a negotiation that could soon come to a head’ according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

The England winger faces competition from Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto at Stamford Bridge and both are evidently ahead of him in the pecking order despite his obvious capabilities.

Chelsea will also welcome teenage phenomenon Estevao from Palmeiras this summer and 23-year-old Madueke is no more likely to be tomorrow’s man than today’s.

Madueke started 27 times in the Premier League in 2024-25 and is contracted to 2030 with Chelsea holding an option to extend it for another year, so he’s not going to be leaving the Blues without a serious transfer fee going the other way.

Transfer talks are apparently progressing despite Madueke holding Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in high esteem.

“The gaffer is top, man. He won last year at Leicester and he won this year in his first year at Chelsea – and qualified for the Champions League. Of course that’s a success. Especially from where we’ve come from in the last few years,” he said after Chelsea won the Conference League last month.

Currently in the United States for the Club World Cup, Chelsea qualified for the Champions League through their Premier League position and are well accustomed to transfer window wheeling and dealing.

Arsenal finished second in 2024-25 and have reportedly approached the Blues for more than one player in an attempt to strengthen for the season ahead.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history but gradually fell out of favour at Chelsea and has spent the last two seasons on loan.

After a spell with Real Madrid, Kepa returned to the Premier League and produced some impressive performance numbers in 2024-25, attracting the interest of the Gunners as they look to add cover and competition for his compatriot, David Raya, between the posts.

The 30-year-old is expected to sign for Arsenal this week and Madueke might not be far behind.