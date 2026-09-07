How did Premier League clubs spend so much money without buying a single world-class player? Arsenal will win title without one again.

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Premier League has bought a lot of tat

Now that the EPL Clubs have completed their orgy of spending that rivaled the US sailors in Thailand, I find myself wondering what did the EPL get for over three and a half billion pounds? Not ONE World Class player in their prime! For all that money spent, possibly only Haaland from an EPL best XI would walk into that “triopoloy” of Clubs.

And it’s only a matter of time before even Haaland follows in the path of Henry, Ronalo, Modric, etc. The best, the creme de la creme, the elite, either stay at RM/Barca/PSG or sooner or later end off there. Players only leave those Clubs for that last lucrative contract when they are past their prime.

Now before everyone gets “Berkampy” on me, I am NOT talking about players with obvious potential who came to the EPL (e.g. Henry, Salah, De Bruyne) or International class players (e.g. Ballack, Silva). I am talking about elite players who came from elite clubs at the height of their careers. Players like Zidane, Ronaldinho, Benzema, etc. Players who could get into ANY International Team.

In the history of the EPL, I can barely think of a handful. At times Mezut Ozil played football like he was from another planet. Angel di Maria ticked all the boxes, played sensationally for one game and was pants thereafter and, as much as I hate to admit it, Sergio Aguero more than delivered as did Yaya Toure. And even if I have left out a couple, that’s a poor return over the life of the EPL.

Don’t tell me no one could have afforded a Kvicha Kvaratskhelia or an Arda Guler so it’s not the money. And I fail to believe they don’t fancy playing Stoke on a cold Tuesday night. Unless it’s because these modern owners are only interested in just making money now.

Adidasmufc

(Vini Jr going to Arsenal was as likely as when MUFC was after Ronaldinho!)

…All this talk of who made the best signings or who has a better squad made me think which team has genuine world-class Galacticos level players. Players you would be in awe of. Players even opposition fans would secretly admire. I am not talking about Messi/Cr7 level players because they are generational. But players like Zidane, Figo,Becks (more media image then standing ovation performances) Brazilian Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos etc aka original Galacticos. Or players like Ronaldinho, Pirlo, Deco, Drogba, Gerrard, Rooney, Buffon or etc. over the years.

Starting with current Real Madrid and we have Mhappe, Vini Jr, Bellingham ,in my opinion genuine Galacticos.

Barca has Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and now Rodri. Shout out to Cubarasi, Gavi, O Pedri and Fermin Lopez.

A Madrid probably just has Julian Alvarez only

On to PL, at Arsenal, not much in their forwards, maybe Saka if he wasnt semi injured for the last 2 seasons. In midfield, Rice Possibly, Bruno G possibly if he was a bit younger. In Defense, Gabriel and Salliba (but then very difficult to call defenders Galacticos, they are not as marketable). This speaks volumes of Arteta’s and Arsenal’s overall strategy.

At City, it is undisputed Norse God /AI scoring machine Haaland. And then not much..Doku and Semenyo, not yet. Anderson, not yet, Enzo Fernandez, just about maybe. Cherki not yet. Foden though has Barca written all over him, but he isn’t a Galactico. There isn’t a wow factor

In Defense, Gvalrdiol, Ruben Diaz, Guehi etc can probably make the Madrid (or Barca) squad but are they Galacticos level players? nope. Not even Donnaruma.

At United, it is captain Fantastic Bruno Fernandez (and yet there is a slight doubt if he really fits that Galacticos profile, is too old etc, he did really waste his best years at United). And that’s it. Players like L. Martinez, De Ligt might make it to squads of Real or Barca if they remain injury free but there is nothing Galacticos about them.

This a bit of Far cry from post SAF squads which needed to have big name signings, starting with Mata, Falcao, Angel Di Maria, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Schweinstieger, Sanchez, Sancho, Varane, Casemiro etc

Interesting how Ineos are going about things now, focus being on “value for money” and “smart” signings, a very corporate type “lean” management approach.

At Liverpool, honestly no one, not even Barcola. Honourable mentions, VVD if he half a decade younger, Allison of a few years ago Salah of 2 yrs ago minimum, and TAA if he hadn’t moved to Real and hadn’t flopped yet (fine more injured than flop,). Yes, I know Konate found himself a job at Real but that is mostly because he was free, is a good defender but not Galacticos level.

At Chelsea, at best it is Cole Palmer. For me Rogers doesn’t cut it yet,inspite of his big money move. Caceido maybe, but does he have a wow factor? or is he more functional but important signing aka Makelele. Speaks volumes on Chelsea’s quantity over Quality approach to squad building.

Below that, we don’t really have much. Spuds have spent more money than I can count but that’s reactionary gross overpay to compensate for finishing 17th for 2 seasons. Mind you their squad has drastically improved and if likes of Kudus, Kulusveksi and Maddison are back fit and injury free, thats a good squad (very big IF lol).

Honorable mentions in other leagues includes Harry Kane (a bit old now for Galacticos), Olise, Musiala,Vitinha, Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Dembele and thats about it. Can’t think of many names in Serie A which is such a shame.

Rahil, MUFC, India

(never said a team needs to have a squad full of Galacticos, if anything the original Galacticos prove otherwise. But perfect practical squads without any wow star player is just boring. Football is a sports, and the primary aim is to win. Put up a show and entertain is secondary. But boring and practical doesn’t get you more fans, and sell more shirts, being entertaining does).

The Arsenal conspiracy theory is alive

I haven’t written in for some time though I’ve been enjoying F365 for about 20 years. Thanks lads.

I see people online complaining about Arsenal’s players not being booked against Chelsea but come on it’s obvious and not just to Lee Dixon that Palmer should have been off in the 45th minute – then we can talk about other bookings.

Tbh the ref against Villa let them tackle us cheerleaders too. I think it’s part of the premier league “rule changes “ they were so delighted to announce – hear me out –

Did you see all those missed corner Kicks that went off Chelsea players and were given as Chelsea goal kicks! I counted at least three. Yes it happens every match but in VAR age it’s inexcusable. These are apparently unreviewable even though we are all seeing right away that the call is obviously wrong and our players are appealing for It.

Maybe this is how they plan to stop Corner Kick FC – by not awarding us any more corners!

With Mike Dean’s recent shameful admissions to treating football matches like a bingo game the Arsenal referee conspiracy is alive and well. I remain…

Arsenal ‘til I die,

Chase Jaycox, Brooklyn NYC

Told you so…

Over thirteen years ago (22 January 2013 to be precise) I wrote to you stating the following:

Does a dummy count as an assist? It is very unlikely that Suarez would have scored against Norwich without the pivotal part Sturridge played immediately prior to his colleague receiving the ball, yet the young Englishman didn’t touch the ball. Just curious.

Bill, Southsea.

You did that thing where the editor does brackets (like this? – Editor), with a suitably withering, sarcastic comment (the clue’s in the word assist – Editor), probably followed by an eye roll emoji (if indeed emojis were a thing then).

So it was with some feeling of vindication I read conclusion number 8 of yesterday’s big game:

“8. It was also a textbook case study for our ongoing Make Dummies An Assist campaign…”

No real point to this email other than to say ‘you’re welcome’.

Kind regards,

Bill (Now Aberdeenshire, not Southsea)

That Everton squad…

Don’t know what to make of that game. Two unstoppable goals from Everton (though Man Utd keeper is suss), and two goals from Man Utd that Pickford would’ve saved on any other day.

The Everton squad though.

Colin Brown

Man Utd 2026 = Arsenal 2009

If you relax your eyes, Man U look very much like 2009 Arsenal.

Just saying.

Niallo

Left-back Palace

It’s not often that Crystal Palace achieve something that’s never before happened, winning this afternoon with three goals that were all scored

by the left back(s). Very happy that Tyrick Mitchell scored the first two before making way for his replacement Ben Chilwell to score the third.

Why especially happy? Because England manager Thomas Tuchel was in the crowd and to date he has ignored Mitchell for a well deserved chance in the national team. Hopefully he will now be given that chance.

Eagle in Exile by the sea near Athens in Greece