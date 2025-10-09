Ian Wright believes Arsenal have “got a great chance” of winning the Premier League title this season but has concerns over Mikel Arteta after a couple of mistakes by the Gunners boss at the start of the season.

Consecutive defeats have seen Liverpool enter a mini-crisis after a flying start to the season, and Arsenal are now favourites to win the title having leapfrogged the Reds at the top of the table.

Most people now believe Arteta has the strongest squad in the Premier League at his disposal and therefore has no excuse not to go all the way having finished second in the last three seasons.

Arsenal hero Wright is feeling positive about his former side’s chances this term and believes it’s now on Arteta to “put the right pieces in the picture at the right time” after he picked out a “couple of results” this season where the Spaniard selected the wrong team.

Speaking on The Overlap, Wright said: “What last week has done is reaffirm to people that, listen, we’ve got a great chance of winning the league.

“I think we’ve got the best squad in the league at the moment. It’s now up to the manager to make sure he puts the right pieces in the picture at the right time.

“We’ve seen a couple of results where I think he could have started different people to get the game done, but then he does his thing with bringing people on; he finished it well against Newcastle. He was more positive, exactly what we needed to be.

“Because last year, when Liverpool slipped up, we weren’t able to benefit. We didn’t take advantage. But when we did that against Newcastle, it made people realise, okay, this is a step forward in what we’re trying to do and shows we’re definitely in this fight as long as we can be.

“Now, talking about Arsenal, everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, it’s Arsenal now,’ because we’ve seen City and Liverpool falter.

“Arsenal are now in the driving seat, and this is where we see the mentality of our players. They’ve finished second three times; they know what to do. They’ve been chasing City and Liverpool for the last few seasons. It’s their time now, so it’s up to them mentally to go and do it.

“There’s already excitement to win it, and there’s no reason to be afraid of saying that. Arsenal are in a position to take it.”