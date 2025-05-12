Ian Wright has urged Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to avoid similar blunders to Liverpool and Manchester United in the transfer market this summer.

After another trophyless season under Mikel Arteta, Berta – who joined the Gunners in March – reportedly has around £300m to spend on new players in what promises to be a “big” transfer window.

A striker is high on their list of priorities, and amid reports claiming Berta is picking between Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Wright insists his former side can’t “get it wrong” like United and Liverpool have in recent years.

“You look at Rasmus Hojlund, and he had nine goals for Atalanta, the money they paid for him [£72m], you’re taking a chance on potential,” he told Premier League Productions.

“Look at Darwin Nunez, £85m. I’m not sure Arsenal can afford to go in and get it wrong like that. Yes, we desperately need a striker but we need a kind of striker whose going to come in and will score because we can’t do a Hojlund or a Nunez.

“I think there will be money for him [Arteta] in the summer but we can’t afford to buy a striker that doesn’t work because let’s face it with them two, they’ve not worked up until this point.

“Arsenal again are fishing in a place where everybody is so you’re going to have to pay a premium but you’re going to have to make sure you get somebody whose going to deliver for you.”

Asked if fear of repeating these transfer flops was the reason why Arsenal hadn’t signed a new striker yet, Wright replied: “Maybe. We can’t afford to [waste] £80-90million.

“That’s why Alexander Isak was on the cards for us, going for someone we know will do it here. There’s talk about Gyokeres from Sporting. Maybe he can be the one, he’s played in England before, not at Premier League level.”

Gary Neville claimed after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday that the Gunners need to make three signings this summer to win the Premier League title.

Martin Zubimendi is set to join from Real Sociedad as Arsenal have agreed to trigger his £51m release clause, but Wright also believes they could do with at least two more additions on top of the midfielder and a striker.

He added: “It’s just vitally important that whoever we get is ready to go and capable of dealing with the pressure because as soon as we sign a striker, people are going to say, ‘that’s Arsenal’s final piece’, and it’s not that simple.

“Hopefully the midfield is done in respect of Zubimendi. I feel a back-up centre-back would be very good. Jakub Kiwior has come in and done very well toward the end of the season but you feel like another one coming in would be great.

“People talk about a left-back because maybe Myles Lewis-Skelly goes into midfield. Defender, midfielder, forward, even a second goalkeeper. Wishful thinking.”