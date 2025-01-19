Wright sends ‘danger’ transfer warning to Arsenal hierarchy after Aston Villa draw

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged the Gunners hierarchy to back Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window after their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz had Arsenal in control of the match at 2-0 on 55 minutes but Aston Villa struck back twice through Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins to grab a share of the spoils.

A late winner from Mikel Merino was ruled out by VAR after Kai Havertz handled the shot on the way through and second-placed Arsenal are now six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday.

Arsenal are dealing with a lot of injuries with Gabriel Jesus recently ruled out for the season and Wright insists Arteta needs help in the transfer market.

Wright told Premier League Productions: “It’s tough for Arsenal, they’re down to the bare bones with what they’re doing.

“You look at the bench, there’s not even an attacker on there who has got a Premier League goal this season, it’s very bare.

“You’ve got a midfielder playing right-back. It’s something that’s not really worked out for us, I think we’ve won one game out of six when Thomas Partey has played there, it’s a vulnerable position for us.

“Unfortunately for me again, I’ll say I think the manager needs a lot of help from the board now. I don’t think he can do very much more with what he’s got, otherwise there’s no way you’ll continue to use Thomas Partey at right-back if you’ve got options, and he needs options, attacking and defending.

“We are very close to it being in danger of it fizzling out.

“In the next couple of games if it doesn’t happen, if they don’t bring someone in to give them a boost because you could see they looked a bit tired.

“I think mentally and physically they look very tired, it’s something I can’t emphasise enough how much we need help now, we need players.”

When asked if Arsenal have any chance of challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title if they don’t strengthen in January, Wright responded: “Not with the way we’re playing at the moment, not with the players we’ve got, look at the bench.

“We’ve got Myles Lewis-Skelly coming in at left-back doing unbelievably, I have to mention the summer window bringing in [Mikel] Merino and [Riccardo] Calafiori, unfortunately Calafiori has been injured, Merino… it’s not quite happened for him in a season where we really need people to hit the ground running.

“Then you’ve got a youngster in Myles Lewis-Skelly who has come in and showed he could play that position, so could we have used that money in a way, we’ve needed a striker for a few years now.

“Those are the things I’m sure Arsenal fans will be thinking about. But those are the things we have to be thinking about now because if we’ve got any chance of wanting to be in this race something has got to happen in these last couple of weeks of this transfer window because with the players he’s got at this moment and the injuries he’s got, it can’t happen, not with the way Liverpool are playing, not with the way they’re going about their business.”