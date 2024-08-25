Wright claims ‘very dangerous’ Arsenal star is at risk of being replaced by ‘unbelievable’ star in Arteta XI

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is in danger of being replaced by Leandro Trossard in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, according to reports.

Arteta hailed Trossard’s response to being “upset” after he came off the bench to help the Gunners earn a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Emi Martinez twice denied Arsenal in the opening stages, most notably palming Bukayo Saka’s goalbound effort wide, but Villa’s Ollie Watkins had his head in his hands after scuffing wide from close range.

Watkins had another opportunity in the second period and his certain goal was heroically denied by David Raya – which allowed Trossard to put Arsenal in front with his first touch before Thomas Partey sealed all three points.

Trossard stroked past Martinez into the bottom corner but did not react before his team-mates mobbed him in celebration.

And Arsenal legend Wright reckons Brazil international Martinelli is now in danger of being permanently replaced in the starting XI by Trossard unless his performances improve.

“We’re talking about someone who is our best finisher, our most clinical finisher with his chances and someone who comes on and affects games,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Yes, we know Martinelli has a lot of pace and when he is in form he is very, very dangerous but what we know with Leandro Trossard is his movement and appreciation for the rest of the team in what he does.

“We saw him come on and score and create a goal.

“He is someone you look at now and say, yeah, he’s saying, ‘What do I need to do to start?’.”

And Arsenal boss Arteta was pleased with Trossard’s attitude to being left on the bench on a regular basis with the Belgian often scoring from the bench.

“When you don’t get picked there are certain ways to react,” Arteta said.

“For Leo, he is upset, he is upset to show on the pitch how good he is. Not upset because he is not playing. And that is a huge quality.

“When you put him in the starting XI he does the exact same thing and that is a big example for the rest of the team. When he came in he was unbelievable. That is what we need.’

When asked whether the Belgium international’s mentality was likely to land Trossard more starts, Arteta replied: “Always. We have two great left wingers.

“It always a challenge but you know you are going to get the quality for specific games.

“I decide to play Gabi [Martinelli] and he had a good performance but when I decided we had to change to game because it was taking a different route, he [Trossard] came on and made the difference and big credit to him.”