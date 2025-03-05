Arsenal legend Ian Wright has picked a new position for Myles Lewis-Skelly, while one of his teammates was on a “mad ting” against PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners earned their biggest away Champions League win on Tuesday night as they won 7-1 against Dutch outfit PSV in the first leg of their knockout tie.

This was a rare return to form for Arsenal as they have struggled in the Premier League this season, sitting seventh in our form table.

Mikel Arteta‘s have also been struggling in front of goal without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as they only scored two goals in their four matches before their trip to PSV. Overall, they are out of the top four of our open-play goals Premier League table this season.

Speaking post-match, Wright lauded Arsenal’s forward players, claiming Leandro Trossard was “on a mad ting”.

“I have to mention Merino, simply because his performance up there,” Wright insisted on his podcast.

“I just felt like the ball was sticking in an area where an Odegaard gets to play. Trossard was going on a mad ting! He was going off with some stuff!

“Trossard, Merino, Ethan and Martin… unbelievable moment. And then Declan [Rice] blasting through! They couldn’t get near us, the movement from the frontmen.”

Not every Arsenal player had a good evening, though. Lewis-Skelly was subbed before the interval after he was fortunate to avoid getting sent off for two bookings.

A former Premier League referee has since argued that this was a “very clear” red card, while Wright has picked a new position for the talented teenager.

“He could have easily been sent off and it’s just dependent on what ref you’ve got,” Wright said.

“We were fortunate to have that ref because you don’t want to have the narrative to be on Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is a young player, playing in multiple positions, finding himself in different areas of the pitch.

“He’s going to have to be amongst bodies, he’s going to get cards. But if he starts getting them then it’s going to stick with him but I just don’t want that for him.”

Wright continued: “Do you know something? He’s a No.8, man. You can see that all day long. I can’t wait for that to happen. He’s amazing.”

The Gunners legend is also excited to see “how Arteta is going to fit” Lewis-Skelly and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori into the same team.

“You look at what we’ve got just as a left side now, him [Calafiori] and Myles Lewis-Skelly. I’d love to see how Arteta is going to fit those two in if he can,” Wright added.

“I don’t know know how that will work because, like I say, Myles Lewis-Skelly is probably an eight.

“He can be six, eight, we’ve seen him do it. Will Calafiori come on the left side, he can be a left-back and they can swap if he goes?”