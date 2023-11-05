Arsenal legend Wright rejects Gallagher’s explanation of controversial Newcastle goal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has disagreed with Dermot Gallagher’s reasoning as to why Antony Gordon’s goal should have stood in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over the Gunners on Saturday.

Gordon’s controversial second-half winner saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose for the first time in the Premier League this season and lift the Magpies to within four points of Arsenal.

The Newcastle star’s close-range finish survived a triple VAR check and was all that separated the two sides in an attritional encounter of few chances.

There then followed a lengthy delay before the goal was confirmed as VAR checked whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and if Gordon had been offside.

Despite an angle looking like the ball was out of play, former Premier League referee Gallagher explained to Premier League Matchday Live why VAR couldn’t overturn it: “The whole of the ball has to be over the line and you can look at it from that angle and you can’t tell, as Wrighty says, it’s impossible to tell.

“The reason I say that is we see people take corners now and I often think that the ball is out of the circumference, but because it overhangs, they’re allowed to play.

“I think that may be the problem with this because we can’t be sure that part of that ball isn’t hanging over the line. So on that basis there is no evidence to say the ball is out of play. That’s how it is. It’s only penalised if the ball is out of play.”

But Arsenal legend Wright interjected, he said: “Sorry to interrupt, Dermot. But the angles we’re seeing, the ball looks out of play. That’s surely what we should be judging it on.

“It’s not like we can’t say conclusively. What we can see from that from me, the naked eye, because we haven’t got any other way to prove that the circumference of the ball is breaking the line, then surely we should give that as the ball out of play?”

To which Gallagher responded: “Wrighty I get that and fully understand what you’re saying, but the problem is if you see many corners taken, when you look at it down the line, you say ‘that ball is out of the quadrant.’

“But when you actually go to it and look at it, part of it overhangs the line. The law says the whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line. The VAR wasn’t convinced because of the angle they’ve got.

“As you quite rightly said, they haven’t got the angle down the line to look at it. So therefore they can’t make that decision. The on-field decision is ball in play”