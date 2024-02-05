Arsenal legend Wright hits back Carragher, Ferdinand over Gunners celebration criticism

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit back at Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand and others for criticising the Gunners’ celebrations at the end of their 3-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced an impressive display to brush Liverpool aside and move two points behind the Premier League leaders.

There were huge celebrations during and after the match with Liverpool legend Carragher criticising Martin Odegaard for taking photos of club photographer Stuart MacFarlane after the final whistle.

Reacting to Odegaard‘s photography, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Dear me. Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. It’s three points. They’ve been brilliant, they’re back in the title race, get down the tunnel.”

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand hit out at Arsenal boss Arteta “doing laps” and his players for acting like they’d won the Premier League.

But Wright accused Carragher, Ferdinand and others of “trying to kill the joy” and told Arsenal boss Arteta to “celebrate with passion like you do”.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool: Alisson-Van Dijk disasterclass has Gunners dreaming again

Reacting to the comments, Wright wrote on X: “The negativity towards my manager man, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and celebrating his team?

“Celebrating a team that is trying to beat these juggernauts, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“And because he’s celebrating? Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture trying to kill the joy with Stuart the photographer? A lifelong Gunner. This man has been supporting Arsenal since he was five or something ridiculous like that.

“Just taking a picture in front of the north bank, what’s wrong with the captain doing that?

“It’s got nothing to do with the fact that we’ve just beaten Liverpool, that’s just an opportunity. Why is everybody trying to kill the joy? Don’t kill the joy.

“There’s so much of the season to go. As soon as Arsenal do anything they just come under a pile-on. It’s like we can’t have any joy.

“It’s like England at a World Cup or a Euros, as soon as England start doing well everyone is jumping on them!

“It’s the same thing that happens with Arsenal. Don’t let them spoil the joy. Keep doing what you’re doing. Whatever is going to be will be. Do not kill the joy.

“My manager, celebrate with passion like you do, because that’s what it’s about.

“People are expecting us to bottle it and lose these games and we’re going through it, we’re getting ourselves through, through injuries and everything, and the hatred is just so intense.

“Just leave us alone. You lot can take the p**s if it doesn’t happen like you normally do. Leave us alone in the joy.

“Enjoy Arsenal fans! Enjoy our moments! Because that’s all this game is: moments. And we had one tonight, we beat the great Liverpool who are top of the league. Up the Gunners!”