‘I think it’s wrong’ – Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Gunners star after Everton draw

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hit out at Gunners goalkeeper David Raya over his “wrong” penalty-saving technique in their 1-1 draw against Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead at Goodison Park on Saturday through Leandro Trossard on 39 minutes before the Toffees hit back shortly after the interval through an Iliman Ndiaye penalty.

Everton were awarded the spot-kick after Myles Lewis-Skelly brought Toffees winger Jack Harrison down in the box before Ndiaye cooly dispatched the penalty.

The former Sheffield United attacker waited for the Arsenal goalkeeper to make his decision for him as Raya jumped to his right before Ndiaye slotted into the opposite corner.

And Arsenal goalkeeper Raya has been accused of diving too early for penalties in recent times with Wright critical of the Gunners star after the match.

Wright told Premier League Productions: “I saw something the other day with David Raya on the penalties.

“He seems to be taking this massive leap to one side, which is almost giving the penalty taker so much time to say, ‘well, he’s definitely going that way’.

“I’ve seen penalties being taken against him recently where he’s continually going the wrong way.

“I think his form in trying to save them, I think it’s wrong, simply because he’s going so far, he’s making such a commitment to one side.

“He’s giving it up, especially if you’ve got a longer run up, you can actually see him a yard away from the ball, he’s gone, he’s [Ndiaye] not kicked the ball yet and David Raya has taken two steps to his right.

“You’re going to see that when you’re running up, you can see he’s committed to one side.

“That’s the only thing I look at and worries me with the penalties being taken against us at the minute.”

Arsenal boss Arteta thought his side should have taken all three points at Goodison Park with title rivals Liverpool dropping three points at Fulham on Sunday.

Arteta told a post-match press conference: “I think we deserved more, but that’s what we got at the end at a really tough place to come. What they do, they do it really well, constantly putting the balls into the last line, dealing with direct play and second actions.

“I think we haven’t conceded anything in the game, which was really positive. We were 1-0 up, had some big opportunities, going into spaces – we didn’t finalise the action in the second half.

“We didn’t start well, didn’t dominate the game, we had to be more aggressive, have more spaces. We started the opposite, we gave the ball straight to the keeper, direct play, trouble. Again, direct play, and the referee decides to give a penalty.

“That changes the course of the game, which I’m here to give my opinion and after seeing it 15 times, there is no way that, in my opinion, that’s a penalty, because if there is, then O’Brien has to be out, and Everton has to play with 10 men, that’s clear.

“After that, again, we dominated the game. We didn’t get too much momentum, because it’s constantly breaking the play and a big part of that was down to us, because after direct play, we gave very cheap free-kicks away. We had two big chances to win the game, we didn’t convert them, so, we have to accept the point.”