Wright blasts Arsenal flop after Gunners beat Nottingham Forest: ‘You’ve got to react’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has criticised former Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner after Mikel Arteta’s side beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Jesus opened the goalscoring at the City Ground in the 65th minute and then laid on a second for Bukayo Saka seven minutes later to give Arteta’s men all three points.

Taiwo Awoniyi capitalised on a defensive mistake from Arsenal to give Nottingham Forest a lifeline in the match but the Gunners held on.

Jesus won the Premier League Player of the Match award by securing his sixth and seventh goal contributions of the season in 17 Premier League appearances – but Wright was critical of how often Arsenal and their forwards tested Turner.

Wright was critical of Turner’s technique and the Arsenal forward line. Reflecting on the first goal, the Arsenal legend told Premier League Productions: “He should not be scoring from that angle from the goalkeeper’s point of view. He’ll be very disappointed with that.

“He’s got to go down such a long way for your knee to stop it. Jesus is so close, he’s hitting that with power. You’ve got to react with your feet.

“I said at the start he’s somebody that I believe we didn’t have enough shots against. The players know him and know what he’s about.

“We should’ve put him under pressure and the one time we did he let the goal in.”

Turner, who could not break into the Arsenal first team while at the Emirates Stadium, was also criticised by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given.

On the Nottingham Forest keeper, Given added: “It’s so poor, Espirito Santo will be thinking what are we doing? I don’t think the goalkeeper Turner does himself any favours you should never score from this.

“This is just so simple it’s one throw and five or six Forest players doing nothing. I know it’s a very tight angle and I don’t think the keeper should be beaten from there.

“If you pause it right there, there’s no way he should score from there I don’t think.

“Think how many saves David de Gea used to make with his legs. He tries to close his knee down and it’s past him.

“He’s tried to go with his knee and he’s put it into his own net. If he goes with his left foot and opens it up he just kicks it away.”