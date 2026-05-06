Ian Wright, Arsene Wenger and Wayne Rooney have spoken about celebrations at Arsenal

Arsenal legends Ian Wright and Arsene Wenger think the levels of the Gunners’ celebrations after beating Atletico Madrid were completely normal.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game on 44 minutes on Tuesday as Arsenal won 1-0 on the night against Atleti and 2-1 on aggregate in their Champions League semi-final.

That victory booked a place in the Gunners’ first Champions League final for 20 years, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006.

Understandably, Arsenal were over the moon to get to the final of the Champions League in the same week as they took back control of the Premier League title race after Manchester City drew 3-3 with Everton.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and some other rival fans were quick to jump on their celebrations as it was seen as slighly over the top after not winning any silverware on the night.

Rooney said on Prime Video: “They haven’t won it yet.

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“I think the celebrations are a little bit too heavy. Celebrate when you win…but no, they deserve it.”

Legendary Arsenal boss Wenger insisted the celebrations were “deserved” and “absolutely normal” for winning a big night.

Wenger said on beIN SPORTS: “I think Arsenal wanted wanted it a bit more than Atleti and they were more decisive in the duals.

“We said before the game that to go to the final they needed to be strong defensively and they didn’t concede a goal tonight.

“They played a team who for 45 minutes absolutely needed to score a goal and they didn’t give them a chance.

“I believe it shows how strong Arsenal are defensively and how disciplined they are, as well a bit the limitations of Atletico, who were not good enough in the final third.

“In the end it’s a well-deserved win for Arsenal, there’s no doubt they were the better team over the two legs.

“They celebrate well tonight which is normal but you want to focus already on the final and the next games.

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“The celebration is deserved and happiness is normal – absolutely normal – but the next step is to go to the final and win in.”

Wright: ‘The celebration police will be out in force’

Arsenal legend Wright jumped straight on all the “celebration police” after the match and told Gunners fans to “enjoy” the moment.

Wright took to social media and said: “Arsenal fans, let me tell you something: enjoy this.

“The celebration police will be out in force, do not get nicked!

“Enjoy yourselves, football’s about moments and this is a big moment. Enjoy it.

“And let’s hope that in the final and after the final, we have another massive moment. It’s a great day, it’s a great day!”

On the win against Atletico Madrid, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It’s an amazing night to live this kind of moment with the players and everyone at the club, it’s an incredible feeling.

“It makes sense with all of the things we do and we go through and I see so many happy faces and proud of what we’re doing.

“It was unbelievable right from the beginning – the supporters waiting for us outside the stadium, the energy and passion that they put in so it was just great to win this.

“They set the standards and we’ve tried to catch up with them. We struggled so many years to give that joy back and the pride in their eyes was beautiful to watch.”

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