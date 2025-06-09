Arsenal ‘written offer’ comes ‘last’ as ex-Man City star ‘asks for more money’ with three bids ‘higher’

According to reports, Arsenal have been outbid by three clubs and have been ‘asked for more money’ as Leroy Sane looks to leave Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as they need reinforcements in key positions after another trophyless season, in which they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

It is common knowledge that their top priority is to sign a new striker, but they are also looking to sign a winger, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper to bolster their squad.

Bukayo Saka has made the right wing position his own, but the left wing spot is up for grabs after Gabriel Martinelli was rightly criticised for his disappointing form during the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal are understood to be looking for a winger to compete with/replace Martinelli and Sane is among the options they are said to be considering.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: New Man Utd fear; Chelsea, City deadline looms



Sane has Premier League experience as he previously had a successful stint in England with Man City and he worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at the Etihad.

The German international is also a cheaper option than other alternatives as he is among the most valuable footballers due to become a free agent on June 30.

On Monday morning, a report revealed Arsenal are set to submit a ‘formal offer’ for Sane and it’s since been revealed that they are one of four clubs to pen a ‘written offer’ for the experienced winger.

This is according to Caught Offside, who claim Arsenal head coach Arteta has ‘spoken’ to Sane, who is ‘mulling over his future’ amid ‘other options’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal plot shock move for Man Utd star with clear ‘preference’ amid competition from Chelsea

👉 Arsenal, Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres ‘rejects’ £29m ‘offer’ after U-turn sparks ‘offensive’ for 54-goal striker

👉 Lineker reveals his surprise at Arsenal not signing ‘great’ Chelsea star as Shearer lauds ‘no-brainer’

Sane reportedly ‘wants to join’ Arsenal, but has ‘asked for more money’ with Bayern Munich, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray paying more at this stage.

It is indicated that a move to Arsenal is ‘most likely’ as long as they increase their proposal, while he has also ‘spoken directly’ with Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho.

A source for Caught Offside explained: “He (Sane) currently has four written offers. The highest is from Fenerbahce, followed by Bayern Munich contract extension, and then Galatasaray, and lastly Arsenal.

“His preference is Arsenal but he wants up to offer more in wages. His first wish in making his decision is Champions League football and that’s why he has not told Fenerbahce yes because they play Champions League qualifiers.”