Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could be returning to the Premier League with newly-promoted Sunderland eyeing a move, according to reports.

The Switzerland international spent seven seasons at Arsenal after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 with Xhaka winning two FA Cups while at the Emirates Stadium.

Before being sold for £21m by Mikel Arteta to German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, where he helped Xabi Alonso’s side to the Bundesliga title in his first season at the club.

And now it appears Xhaka could be moving on again this summer with Sunderland entering the race to sign the Swiss in a €10m transfer.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri insists that the Black Cats are ‘in talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen as they attempt to beat Saudi Arabian side NEOM SC to the midfielder.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland AFC enters in the race for… Granit Xhaka! Bayer Leverkusen & #SAFC through club owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus are now in talks about a €10M deal. Facing competition from NEOM SC, Black Cats try a sensational move & offered Xhaka a 3 years contract. #mercato’

Sky Sports also have an update with reporter Keith Downie claiming that Sunderland – who won the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United – are ‘exploring an ambitious move’.

It is understood that Xhaka ‘could be allowed to leave this window’ despite the midfielder still having three years left on his contract in Germany.

Xhaka would bring experience to this Sunderland outfit with Xhaka capped 137 times by Switzerland and the Sky Sports report adds that he ‘fits the profile for Regis Le Bris’ young team’.

The former Arsenal star was stripped of his captaincy at the north London club in November 2019 after he reacted angrily to fans jeering him in their home match against Crystal Palace in that October.

And Arteta revealed that he had to convince Xhaka to remain at the club when he took over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019.

Arsenal boss Arteta said: “I had to convince him he had a future, he had a place here and he could enjoy his career and his family could be happy here.

“He is a player that when he commits he goes 100 per cent. He has worked really hard and he has won everybody’s trust again.

“I think he’s started to enjoy it again and, normally, when you have those two aspects together – that’s when players perform at the highest level.”