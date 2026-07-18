RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who has been linked with Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have tried to bring Yan Diomande to the Emirates Stadium, but the winger has a deal in place with Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Arsenal’s plan to sign a left-winger is in tatters at the moment, with Morgan Rogers set to join Chelsea in a £117million deal.

Rogers has picked Chelsea over Arsenal and will undergo a medical at the Blues next Monday.

Chelsea will pay Aston Villa an eye-watering transfer fee of £117million for Rogers, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

This will come as a huge blow for Arsenal, who had been working on a deal for the 23-year-old for months.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Yan Diomande as well.

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The Italian journalist has reported that Arsenal have made “calls” to sign the RB Leipzig winger in the summer transfer window.

However, the Ivory Coast international winger already has a deal in place with PSG over personal terms, with last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners trying to strike an agreement with Leipzig.

Arsenal suffer Yan Diomande transfer blow

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then talking about the winger’s market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

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“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

Romano has also revealed that Arsenal were never going to pay more than £100m for Rogers.

Romano noted: “Let me tell you Arsenal were never going to offer £117m, £120m, £130m.

“For Arsenal, the value, the realistic value of the player was around £90m, £100m maximum.

“No more than this.

“But they wanted to start a conversation from next week.”

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