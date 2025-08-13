Euro giants ‘table offer’ for Arsenal star who feels ‘sense of rejection’ from Arteta

Fenerbahce have made an offer for Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Gunners look to offload the Ukraine international, according to reports.

The Gunners have been extremely active in the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta bringing in six new signings.

And now after a big investment, Arsenal will have to move on some of their squad players this summer with Zinchenko one of those likely to leave.

The Ukraine international, who lost his place in the Arsenal line-up to youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly last season, admits it was a blow to lose the belief of Arteta last season.

Zinchenko wrote in a new chapter for his updated autobiography, Believe: “A player who doesn’t play is nothing.

“It’s one thing when your body lets you down. That can happen. But going from one of the established play­ers of the side to unused sub is much harder to deal with. The sense of rejection you feel if your manager no longer believes in you can take the stuffing out of you, even if you’re the most resilient guy on the planet.

“He (Lewis-Skelly) came in and made the left-­back position his. He’s a special talent. Such a good player. What he’s done is unbe­lievable, really.”

There are rumours that Zinchenko could opt to see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium but Arsenal are keen to offload his big wages.

And now Turkish outlet Sabah (via Sport Witness) claim that there is an ‘offer tabled’ for Zinchenko from Super Lig side Fenerbahce with the Turkish outfit ‘showing interest’ in completing a deal for the Arsenal man.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho ‘has held a meeting with him’ and Zinchenko ‘is interested in a transfer to Istanbul after Mourinho informed him he would be utilised as a midfielder rather than being played at left back’.

Arsenal want a permanent deal worth around €20m but Fenerbahce are currently willing to send €3m for the loan and €10m for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James is tipping Arsenal to have a poor season despite their second-placed last term and a host of new signings.

James told William Hill: “This season will be unique in so many ways because of the Club World Cup.

“That tournament allowed Chelsea – and to a lesser extent Manchester City – an opportunity to get their summer signings integrated into the team in competitive fixtures. That would suggest those two teams come into the first game of the season in a strong position, with somewhat of a head-start compared to their rivals.

“Looking at Liverpool’s pre-season, their new signings such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike look very good. If Arne Slot has learned from last season and continues to improve not only the players he inherited but the talent they’ve signed and can find a good chemistry in the squad, then they should make a flying start to the season.

“There will inevitably be a lot of expectation but Liverpool are better than their rivals and even if they do not make a spectacular start, they have a great chance to win the Premier League again – the title is theirs to lose.

“I can see Man City finishing second, Chelsea third and Arsenal falling back to fourth.”