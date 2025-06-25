Arsenal are set to confirm two signings in the coming days, with a second long-term target arriving at the Emirates once a deal for Martin Zubimendi is wrapped up.

Arsenal have been working on a deal for Martin Zubimendi, who is now expected to complete his £51m move from Real Sociedad in the coming days after travelling to London to meet with club officials.

Pre-season preparations are scheduled to begin shortly, with Arsenal heading to Spain for an initial training camp before flying out to Singapore in mid-July. Arteta is pushing to have as much of his business done before then as possible, but the wait for that elusive new striker may continue a little longer.

As covered yesterday by Football365, and probably every other day this month, the Gunners remain locked in a drawn-out saga over Viktor Gyokeres, their top target to lead the line next season.

If things weren’t already complicated enough, fresh reports on Wednesday morning suggest Liverpool are open to hijacking the deal.

That remains to be seen, but BBC Sport have confirmed that Arteta’s side have all but secured a deal to sign another long-term target with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to sign on the dotted line. They write:

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this week.

The Gunners have activated a release clause in Kepa’s contract and are now finalising paperwork ahead of an official announcement, according to multiple reports. The move brings seven years at Stamford Bridge to an end for the 30-year-old, who also spent a season on loan at Real Madrid and helped them to La Liga and Champions League titles.

Kepa, who remains the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following his £72m move to Chelsea in 2018, will now compete with compatriot David Raya for the number one spot at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had been in the market for a new back-up keeper after deciding against a permanent deal for Neto, who was signed on loan from Bournemouth last season but made just one appearance. Kepa’s arrival adds depth and experience to the position, with Arteta keen to ensure competition remains high across all areas of the pitch.

The Spain international made 163 appearances for Chelsea, winning four trophies during his time in west London, but struggled for consistency across multiple managerial reigns. A successful loan spell at Bournemouth last season helped rebuild his confidence and appears to have reignited Premier League interest.