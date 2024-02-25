Arsenal’s 5 most significantly improved players in 2023-24: Jorginho, Havertz…

Arsenal are on a rampage at the beginning of 2024 and it’s becoming difficult to ignore their very obvious Premier League title credentials. Several key players are responsible for their sensational season so far.

The Gunners came agonisingly close to a first Premier League title since 2003-04 last season, their young squad pushing Manchester City all the way but falling apart due to inexperience and looking wet behind the ears.

A number of their biggest stars have learned from that slip-up, however, and made it their mission to improve and fire Arsenal towards glory exactly 20 years on.

We’ve looked at the five Arsenal players who have improved considerably this season.

For the full article, please click here.