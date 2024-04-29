Arsenal’s Hale End hero is addicted to scoring goals & is ready made for the first-team

In an era of normalising inflated fees and an obsession with ‘winning the transfer window’, it’s become mightily refreshing to see top clubs putting trust in their brightest young talent.

Arsenal’s recent resurgence in the Mikel Arteta era has been founded on a more sensible approach, and while they have been able to spend big to build what many now consider one of the best teams in Europe, they’ve achieved that by giving youth a chance.

The Gunners’ most high-profile and most costly signings have been young ballers looking to make the next step, but what has stood out most is the consistent success of the Hale End talent factory, which has provided the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli in recent times and shows no signs of slowing down.

For the full article, please click here.