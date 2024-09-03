Kai Havertz playing against Brighton in their 1-1 draw at the weekend.

According to journalist Rory Smith, Arsenal star Kai Havertz is already showing the world of football that he is technically more gifted than Thomas Muller.

Arsenal are in a good position heading into the first international break of the season sitting on seven points from a possible nine from three games.

The summer transfer window gave Mikel Arteta’s side a chance to catch Manchester City and finally win the Premier League under the Spanish manager.

Despite bringing in a few new signings to boost their squad, questions will be asked if Arteta did enough to close the gap on Man City as they only brought in one new forward in Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has joined Arsenal from fellow London club Chelsea on a one-year loan deal.

However, Havertz has impressed at the start of the season after scoring twice in their opening three games with one against Brighton at the weekend.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal deliver firm response to £25m ‘informal offer’ from Saudi Pro League for Arteta’s ‘key’ star

👉 Dyche sack, Rice ‘brain dead’ with Arsenal’s ‘PL title challenge over’ and Man Utd to ‘outplay anyone’?

👉 Wright slams Arsenal man for ‘jogging back’ to allow Brighton equaliser

It was another positive performance for Arsenal’s front man despite his critics ever since joining the Gunners in 2023. He has been under fire ever since he joined from Chelsea but his positive start to the season has lifted fans and critics opinion of him.

The praise has been so positive for the 25-year-old he is being compared to his German teammate Muller.

“The player he always reminds me of is Thomas Muller. He is a lot neater than Muller, technically,” Smith said on BBC Radio 5 Live [2/9/24].

“Muller is all kind of arms and legs, but it’s that same ability to get into spaces that defenders don’t want you to be in, to ask questions that they are not expecting to have to answer, to cause problems even though they are not kind of the most obvious ones. That’s the sort of player Havertz is.”

Questions have been asked if Havertz can lead the Gunners front line with them pushing for the Premier League and Champions League with Gabriel Jesus injured and Eddie Nketiah signing for Crystal Palace.

The Gunners were linked with a potential move for Victor Oshimen from Napoli but the deal fell through so Arsenal were left with Havertz.

If the German can continue to fire in the goals and continue his good run of form, the Emirates Stadium could witness the lifting of the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 season.