‘I felt sorry for Man Utd’ – Arsene Wenger blasts Ten Hag for tactical disasterclass vs Man City

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed Manchester United have ‘no hope left’ after losing 3-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland netted a brace before setting up Phil Foden for the Cityzen’s third, in a game where the gulf in quality between the two teams was clear to see.

Gary Neville said after the game at Man City ‘obliterated’ Erik ten Hag’s team, and that the second-half performance was a ‘shambles.’

Wenger has now given his thoughts on Man Utd, and said that he feels sorry for them because there is ‘no hope in the team.’

“I would say the gulf between the two teams became bigger and bigger as the game went on,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“In the end, for such a big club you felt sorry for Man United because there’s no hope there in the team.

“I don’t see where they can improve, basically. This team has lost confidence, quality and even spirit today. I would say it was not a great fighting spirit from Man United, on top of that.

Wenger also said that Ten Hag got his tactics wrong in the game, by insisting that his team play out from the back rather than being more direct.

“I believe where Man United suffers a lot, first of all is about the quality, the individual quality of the players,’ the former Gunner continued.

“And I felt today they were very poor to build the game up from the back. They gave the ball so many times to the goalkeeper when they had possibilities to play forward. I would stay it started there.

“Then you make the whole team uncertain and lack confidence because when you feel the fear is behind, they do not want the ball.

“I would say the second part of their big problem today was the distances between the striker and the defenders was huge.

“There were situations where the strikers were closing down, trying to pressure, and the defenders were 20 metres behind the halfway line.

“You cannot win the ball back against a team like Man City when the distances are too big.

“The team was not compact enough, after that the difference of individual quality.

“If you tell me tonight how many players who get in the first XI of Man City? For me that sums it up. Usually, in a big game or a big derby you’d say I would take three or four from here and there. That sums up the problem of Man United, basically.”

The defeat to Man City has left Man Utd in eighth place in the Premier League table, eight points behind the top four.

Pressure is beginning to mount on Ten Hag. The manager will hope that his team can bounce back when they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, in a repeat of last season’s final.

