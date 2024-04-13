Aaron Ramsdale has been "mugged off" by Mikel Arteta, says Andy Cole

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of ‘mugging off’ Aaron Ramsdale this season.

Ramsdale lost his place in goal after Arteta made the controversial decision to sign David Raya from Brentford.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has ‘mugged off’ Aaron Ramsdale

There was a huge debate over whether or not the Gunners boss made the right decision to bring in the Spaniard, but with a month of the season remaining, it looks like it was a good call.

Ramsdale is expected to leave the north Londoners this summer with reported interest coming from Newcastle United and Chelsea.

A lot has been said about the England international’s situation at the Emirates – even from the player’s father – and the latest to voice his opinion is Man Utd icon Cole.

NEWS: New Liverpool director Richard Hughes’ greatest transfer decisions include Mings and Ramsdale sales

Speaking to Betfred, Cole has said Ramsdale has been “mugged off” and should join Newcastle, where he would be “number one goalkeeper” ahead of Nick Pope.

“Nine times out of ten, when a player moves to a different club, they’re meant to be their new club’s number one centre-forward, centre-half, goalkeeper or whatever it may be,” he said.

“If Aaron makes the move, he will be Newcastle’s number one goalkeeper.

“I think he’s been hard done by, I really do. He was so good for Arsenal last season and then all of a sudden, Mikel Arteta has gone out and got a new goalkeeper and initially claimed that he had two number ones, which was complete nonsense from day one.

“The way he’s disregarded Ramsdale has been really disrespectful. He’s mugged him off basically.

“I like how he goes about his business and he deserves to be treated with a bit more respect, so if he does move on from Arsenal, then he certainly would do a good job at Newcastle.”

READ MORE: Liverpool hero below Arsenal, Chelsea goalkeepers in ranking of all 20 Premier League No. 2s