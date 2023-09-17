Arteta felt Arsenal were ‘incredible’ as they ended unwanted six-year record, ‘dominated’ Everton

Mikel Arteta felt his Arsenal side were “incredible” as they “dominated” Everton to win at Goodison Park for the first time in six years and remain in the top four.

The Gunners have largely struggled away at Everton over the past few years. For whatever reason, they had not won on the Toffees’ patch for six years before this season.

While they might have expected to have righted that wrong last season, given how good they were throughout the campaign, they failed to do so. But they’ve also started very well this season, and managed to overcome their demons with a 1-0 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Arteta suggested his side played a fantastic game to end the unwanted record.

“We talked about it, this is the challenge. For six years we haven’t won here and there are a few reasons for it,” he said.

“It’s how you do things and the input you do in every single action. I think we played an incredible game, we kept them quiet and created many, many chances.”

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had opened the scoring in the first half, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside, a decision Arteta did not feel was right, but was happy with the result nonetheless.

“The first [disallowed] goal, as well, should be allowed. We dominated the game and we are extremely happy to go away with a win and a clean sheet,” he said.

The manager also detailed what was different about this performance that meant Arsenal could end their record of losses, and the general plan to overcome Everton.

“We took the game into the areas we wanted for long and we were really solid. We gave very, very little away. They haven’t created a single chance. It’s about intelligence but also about the fight,” Arteta added.

“Obviously they are very strong in the box so we need alternatives. It’s about creating a story in the game and the players have to sense when is the best moment to do it.”

READ MORE: Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Substitute Trossard downs Toffees after first-half VAR controversy