Mikel Arteta has discussed the ‘reality’ facing Arsenal in the January transfer window as they continue to be linked with signing multiple forwards.

For the third straight season, Arsenal have entered the January transfer window in a decent position in the Premier League title race but with questions surrounding their strikeforce.

Once again it has been asked whether they need a proper striker to compete for trophies.

Only league leaders Liverpool and bottom-half dwellers Tottenham have outscored Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season but top scorer Kai Havertz is not a natural centre-forward and an injury to Bukayo Saka has left a hole in terms of creativity.

Arsenal have been ludicrously effective from set-pieces but that has harmed their performances in open play at times, leading to an overriding feeling that they need different options in attack.

“It can be a perception, it can be a reality,” Arteta said when asked if Arsenal need to sign a forward in January.

“Signing somebody is not enough, that’s for sure because that signing then has to score how many goals? A lot of things have to happen. Sign and then I score 20 goals from here until the end and then you have a better chance? Maybe, yes. I don’t know!

“But I’m very happy with the players that we have. If you look at the amount of goals that we scored as well, it’s more than enough to win a Premier League, and our other numbers as well. But the reality is if somebody is doing more, that’s life so we have to be better.

“This market is much more limited than the one in the summer, but I don’t know. People’s expectations and dreams are something good.

“The focus is on the players that we have. When something is in the market that we can afford and believe is going to have a real impact on the team, we have to be open to that possibility.

“We have the ability to change the squad in the windows, but at the moment the focus is on what we have.”

