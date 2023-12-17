Arteta says Arsenal were ‘a joy to watch’ against Brighton but reveals what his side ‘don’t have’

Mikel Arteta was very happy with his side’s performance against Brighton on Sunday, saying it was “a joy to watch from the start to the end”.

Arsenal dominated proceedings at the Emirates as they won 2-0 against a side they have struggled against in recent years.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a header at the back post before Kai Havertz made sure of the three points late on.

It was one of the Gunners’ best performances of the season and Arteta says the win was “fully deserved”.

“Incredible performance,” the Spanish manager said. “A joy to watch from the start to the end.

“The way we did it against this very good team. Even at half-time the scoreline didn’t reflect that. We fully deserved to win the game.

“We had 15 shots [in the first half], it was a lot. We had to keep going. We don’t have that accuracy in front of goal.”

On the danger of Brighton equalising at 1-0, Arteta added: “That’s the Premier League. You see it in every game. We had many situations to put the ball in the net and we didn’t, 1-0 isn’t enough.”

Havertz was excellent again and Arteta says he is now putting in the performances expected of the German in front of goal.

“In terms of goals, yes,” he said. “In terms of performances it’s exactly the same as he was at the start of the season.

“You can see he’s confident and enjoying his football.”

The performance from his players was a stark contrast to how Arteta’s men played against Brighton when they lost 3-0 at the end of last season.

Arteta added that there was some extra motivation to win on Sunday.

He said: “I think we had a really good first half last season as well. We should have scored one or two goals but we didn’t. That was my concern today at half-time as well. But [last season] when we conceded the first goal, the team went down because we didn’t have that belief.

“Today we showed a real determination to beat them from the beginning until the end – and we have managed to do it.”

