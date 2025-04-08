Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was in a positive mood as he issued a passionate rallying cry ahead of the club’s make-or-break fixture with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Gunners face the daunting task of going toe-to-toe with the Champions League connoisseurs across 180 minutes, arguably the biggest night in the club’s recent history.

With Liverpool disappearing over the hill in the Premier League title race, only a minor miracle prevents this from being Arsenal’s only shot at glory.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also taken a few haymakers in their own title pursuit in recent weeks, losing 2-1 at home to Valencia in the dying seconds at the weekend.

That damaging defeat came just days after making incredibly hard work of progressing in the Copa del Rey, drawing 4-4 with Real Sociedad before winning on penalties.

Arteta’s side wasn’t tested as they dispatched PSV 9-3 in the previous round, though they showed their mettle when beating PSG 2-0 earlier in the competition.

His side was eliminated at this stage of the competition last year, but not before holding Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw on home soil.

The Spaniard was keen to stress that belief will be key if they’re to pull off an upset.

“8pm, 11 players, 60,000 people need to be really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them,” Arteta said.

“With all the ups and downs and things that we have to deal with, we need to continue to do that because that’s our super strength.”

He also took a moment to acknowledge his pride on a personal level to be involved in a game of this distinction.

“It’s a joy to prepare the game, to look at them, just to look at the reaction of people and how we feel about ourselves coming into a game of this magnitude.

“The excitement around the club, the people, this is the stage that we want to be and where Arsenal has to be consistently.

“We are very proud to be there, and now we’re very ready.”