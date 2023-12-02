Arteta felt Arsenal should’ve won by ‘much bigger scoreline’ in narrow victory over Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels his side should have won by a “much bigger scoreline” in their 2-1 win over Wolves, as his side “didn’t put away” their chances.

The Gunners are showing that their top form last season was no fluke. Indeed, they led the league for the majority of the campaign before Manchester City came back and brushed them aside towards the end.

Arsenal once again find themselves top of the tree now. They reached the summit last week through a 1-0 win over Brentford – secured by a late Kai Havertz goal – and they’ve just extended their lead to four points through victory against Wolves.

Arteta’s side shot out of the blocks with a sixth-minute goal from Bukayo Saka, followed up by a Martin Odegaard strike seven minutes later.

They led until the 86th minute when Matheus Cunha hit back for Wolves, and a nervy final few minutes included a penalty check for the visitors, which, thankfully for the Gunners, ended without a spot kick being given.

Manchester City could cut the lead back to one point with a win over Tottenham.

After the final whistle, Arteta suggested he was happy with the performance despite the fact he felt his side should have scored more, and let Wolves back in.

“Football is not perfect, but I’m really happy with the way we played,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

“It should have been a much bigger scoreline. We made a mistake and they take the chance, and it’s game on in the Premier League.

“We had chances and we didn’t put them away, but we kept trying. We had some big, big chances to put the game to bed.”

The Arsenal boss feels his side need to keep up the good run given the importance of every game, no matter where their opponents are sitting in the league.

“We have to keep winning matches and performing the way we are. That’s the challenge, to keep doing that every three days because we have another important game at Luton,” Arteta added.

