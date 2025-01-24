Arteta confirms Arsenal ‘working on’ transfer after Matheus Cunha admission: ‘We lack goals’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club are “actively looking” at signing a new forward with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both injured.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks and are missing star player Saka on the right wing, while Jesus was playing well before he suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United this month.

Saka’s absence is clearly making a huge difference in the final third and Arsenal are exploring their options in the transfer market.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Arteta admitted his side “lack goals” and the club’s transfer team “are working on” a January addition.

“We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus,” the Spaniard said. “We lack goals, we lack people and we lack options. It’s clear.

“If we can get the right player that’s why we are actively looking at it. We are working on it, yes.”

Asked if he will have to wait until the summer to sign a striker, Arteta replied: “You have certain resources, the ability to recruit certain players, develop certain players, use certain players from the academy.

“It’s a balance of what we can do.”

Incidentally, Arsenal take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday and have been linked with their star player, Matheus Cunha.

“It will be a really tough match tomorrow,” Arteta said. “They are a really good side, so we will have to compete.

“They are in a different moment now as well. Everything is important.

Asked about Cunha, Arteta added: “You know I prefer not to talk about individuals, just the collective quality they have.”

Arteta also provided updates on Myles Lewis-Skelly and William Saliba, who are in contention to return following minor injuries.

The Arsenal manager said: “With Myles, it’s nothing serious. Today, we will have a meeting with the medical staff.

“William is something similar.

“They will definitely be for next week, tomorrow we will see. Ben White is unavailable.”

Expanding on White, who has been out since undergoing knee surgery in November, Arteta said: “Ben White recovery, very good. He hasn’t trained with the team yet but I think he’s very close.

“I think he will be with us very soon.”

