Arteta backs ‘dominant’ Arsenal with ‘mindset to win’ as Bellingham warned

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to Jude Bellingham’s claim that Real Madrid “expect to win” despite trailing 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Real Madrid star was bullish about Madrid’s chances of mounting a comeback and reaching the semi-finals in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Bernabeu Stadium, the Spaniard also offered his thoughts on “remontada”, which means comeback in Spanish.

“We have the same mindset, to win, to be brave, to be dominant, to be determined, and to have the conviction that we can be better than them, and win the game.

“When you have to create a story, first of all, you have to be excited about it.

“You have to be really prepared about it, and then you have to be really convinced about what you want to achieve. Then it’s about insisting and going step by step.

“A lot of clubs have built their history by doing it many times, trying many times, sometimes failing, sometimes being successful.

“Last year, we had an experience, and with that one, we want to be better this season, and apply that to reach the semi-finals, which will be only our third time in the history of our football club.”

The Arsenal boss also fielded questions about how his team will go about preserving their 3-0 lead.

“It’s the same as we did in London,” Arteta said.

“Our preparation for the game has been about the things that we have to do, the things that we have to dominate throughout the game, in different phases, to give us the best possible chance to win the game.

That’s clear in our mindset, and the way we’re going to play tomorrow. “

Arteta also went one step further by showing belief that his players can win on the night.

“We have tried to repeat the opposite message [of the potential comeback]. So, in the brain of the players, where they have heard in the last 72 hours, is something completely different, and we are very close to them, and hopefully that’s more powerful than anything else.

“But again, you have to be out there, you have to experience it, you have to feel it, and you have to go through it, and that’s what we have to do tomorrow.”

On the subject of whether Arsenal are fearful of a Madrid comeback, he continued: “I wouldn’t use that word – I think it’s respect and admiration for what they’ve done in the competition, as a club over the years, the history they have, the values that they defend.

“It’s unbelievable, amazing, an inspiration for any coach, any manager, any team. But after that, it’s the competition.

“It’s what we are going to face tomorrow, and a position that we know very well and that we are determined to go there and try to win the game.”

Real Madrid will host Arsenal in the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.