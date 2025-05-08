Declan Rice reckons Arsenal have “done the whole season without five or six of our best players” as Mikel Arteta’s brainwashing of the Gunners now appears to be complete.

Arteta’s side were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain after losing 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, despite being there being “no better team in the competition” this season, according to Arteta.

Luis Enrique and Arsene Wenger don’t agree, but every single Arsenal player sure as sh*t will having been entirely indoctrinated by Arteta and his ‘woe is me’ schtick, as seen recently through his bizarre Liverpool title logic.

If there was any Arsenal player we might have hoped to give grounded and realistic answers in response to questions following such a disappointing defeat it would be Rice, but no such luck.

Rice said after the game: “We’ve done the whole season without five or six of our best players, and to be where we are, and to do what we’ve done, has been unbelievable. I fully stand by that.”

He “fully stands by” obvious bullsh*t.

Sure, we can just about accept that “five or six of the best players” may have been injured for a time, but the “whole season”? Unless he’s talking about Takehiro Tomiyasu and we don’t think he is, it’s absolute hokum.

Rice continued: “It was such a dominant start. If we scored one of them chances, probably in the first 15-20 minutes, the game completely changes on his head. It’s the small margins in football, you know.

“Two mistakes from us, two goals for them, and with the chances we’d missed, it just felt like it wasn’t meant to be. We give it absolutely everything.

“In this competition, you’re either in or you’re out, and over the two legs, we could have scored three or four goals, but Donnarumma’s been unbelievable, and you’ve got to look at the small margins; it just wasn’t meant to be.”

“In the end, the group of players that have gone out there, have given it absolutely everything. The whole squad has, even the players that flew over with us tonight, they’ve been injured, every staff member, everyone fully believed. I think you could see that from the first whistle, how much we believed we could win, and go out there and put on a performance.

“On another night, we maybe scored two or three tonight in that first 20 minutes. Then they score. We obviously had them chances, where we didn’t score, it was a real kick in the teeth. We’ll assess it when we’re back.

“Three games left, it’s been a really long season. We’ve really, really wanted this one. We’ll keep pushing, because this is why we play this sport. We want to win, and we want to do the best we can.”