Arteta confirms Arsenal duo ‘out’ vs Bournemouth as he reveals worrying Rice update, transfer verdict

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Declan Rice’s injury, while two players are “both out” for this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal had a rare game without star midfielder Rice, who missed the emphatic 4-1 win against Aston Villa with a knee problem.

The Gunners are back in action on Saturday evening as they visit AFC Bournemouth, who are now winless in ten matches under Andoni Iraola.

Ahead of this game, Arteta has confirmed that the swelling on Rice’s knee is yet to improve, while Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are “both out”.

“Obviously we haven’t trained yet so today is going to be the first training session properly with the players who started against Villa, so we will know more this afternoon.”

On Declan Rice, he was asked whether the swelling on the midfielder’s knee had gone down: “Not yet. We have another session today. Let’s see how he comes through today and how he’s feeling, but it was too early that game [vs Aston Villa] for him.”

Arteta has also offered a verdict on Arsenal potentially making a signing or two this month.

“We are open to every option,” Arteta added when asked about making signings in January.

“Obviously if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long it is always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with new players.

“But let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is over the next few weeks and hopefully we can try to make the right decision.”

On Kai Havertz’s retun to full fitness, Arteta continued: “It helps the team, it helps every individual [to have to fight for their place].

“I think that’s what we want to have the options, with the manner of the games we have and the schedule.

“So far we haven’t had the options, so looking forward to having everybody on it, everybody performing and being able to change profiles and to change them during the game as well, to pick the best players in the best condition every time.”

Arteta also remained coy on the prospect of Ethan Nwaneri leaving Arsenal on loan this month. He said: “Every player is important, every player has a role, which can change throughout the season for different reasons, so everybody has to be ready to play.”