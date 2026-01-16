Mikel Arteta insists the relationship between Declan Rice and Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg is “all good” after a video emerged of the pair arguing in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Gunners claimed a 3-2 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup to give them the advantage ahead of the second leg of their semi-final, but Rice and Stuivenberg engaged in a tense exchange at half time.

Gabriel intervened in the tunnel to separate the pair as the Arsenal players and coaching staff headed out for the second half.

Rice was seen embracing Stuivenberg before taking his place in the Arsenal dugout when he was substituted in the second half and Arteta told his press conference ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday that any issue between the pair was quickly sorted.

“All sorted, all good,” Arteta confirmed.

“The good thing is that by the time I found out, the problem was resolved so that’s very good.”

Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and asked if he believes his side are building towards something special Arteta admits they have “good momentum”.

He said: “We are building very good momentum and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency that we have shown throughout 32 games already this season, and what we did at Stamford Bridge.

“It should help us to be very convinced that we have the ability to do that, but the reality is that you have to show it in every game and there’s still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in the four competitions.”

On the clash with Nottingham Forest, Arteta added: “Winning away from home in the Premier League is extremely tough. They are a team that have done a lot of things right over the last few years to build a really good team.

“They have shown they are different, very efficient in what they do and very clear identity and that’s what makes them so dangerous.”

“[Sea Dyche is] a top coach. Really good at what he does. You can see his fingerprints in the team, the way they play and the results they have got against some big teams. The things they are constantly [making you do]. It’s another tough match.”