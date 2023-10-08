Arteta downplays significance of overcoming Man City as it’s ‘just part of the journey’

Mikel Arteta downplayed the significance of beating title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, stating it is “just part of the journey” for his side.

At this point last season the Gunners were flying high at the top of the table. That’s where they would remain for much of the campaign, until it came crashing down at the back end.

On both occasions that they met in the league last campaign, City came out on top, giving them a vital six points, as they eventually overcame Arsenal by five points.

The Gunners got over that this season, though, having beaten them in the Community Shield, and now in the league as well. It was a tight, cagey affair, that looked to be barreling towards a 0-0 draw, as the sides couldn’t be separated throughout.

That was until the ball fell to Gabriel Martinelli – who’s been sidelined with an injury for weeks – on the edge of the box, and his curling effort deflected off Nathan Ake and nestled in the back of the net, to give Arsenal the only goal of the game and the win.

It’s a significant win, given City took all the points off Arteta’s side last season, and ended up winning the title by a fine margin. If it’s as tight as five points again, Arsenal have given themselves a great head start.

However, Arteta doesn’t see the win as overly significant, believing it’s just part of the process of the season.

“It is just part of the journey. You learn from every defeat. But the team is so willing. It is a joy to work with them. We have to live this moment, we have to carry on,” he told Sky Sports.

He was rightly buzzing with the win, though, understanding that beating a side as good as City is a big moment at any time.

“So proud. It was the moment with the right people and the right players. We knew we would have to suffer and we did that. You need a big performance and the crowd too. It feels like a big win,” Arteta added.

“[City] give you a lot [of problems] and we gave them a lot of issues as well. It is not easy to get out. You need the right timing, the right movement, the right moments. I like the courage.”

Special praise was reserved for Martinelli as he was raring to go despite maybe still not being at full fitness.

“Another player with big ones too. The physios weren’t having it and he said ‘I am ready to go’. Leo got injured and I looked to him and he was already ready to go,” Arteta said.

