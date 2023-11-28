Arteta ‘dropped a bo***ck’ with Arsenal transfer amid ‘disgraceful’ treatment of ‘nervous wreck’

Mikel Arteta has been slammed for ignoring Aaron Ramsdale and instead “marching across” the pitch to celebrate with Kai Havertz after Arsenal’s win at Brentford.

Signed from Chelsea for around £60million in the summer, Havertz has struggled to impress at the Emirates.

It is widely acknowledged that Arteta took a big chance on the German international after a difficult spell with the Gunners’ London rivals.

Saturday’s match at Brentford was a huge one for Havertz, who scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute.

Arteta likely blew a huge sigh of relief seeing the summer signing grab such a crucial goal and was quick to show his appreciation and push the player over to the travelling fans after the full-time whistle.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, had a difficult evening despite keeping a clean sheet, providing a few moments of madness and almost handing the Bees a couple of goals.

The England goalkeeper came in for David Raya – who could not play against his parent club – and probably will not play again until Arsenal’s FA Cup campaign gets underway in January.

It would not be surprising to see Ramsdale leave the club in the winter transfer window and his performance against Brentford proved that he is very short of confidence.

Failing to acknowledge Ramsdale at full-time and running straight to Havertz did not sit well with Arteta’s biggest fan, Richard Keys.

The former Sky Sports host believes the Spanish manager “dropped a bo***ck” signing Havertz in the summer and was keen to use his celebrations to emphasise that he was correct to bring him to the club.

“I didn’t like seeing Mikel Arteta marching across the Brentford pitch with his arms around Havertz,” Keys said.

“It was clear what he really was trying to say. ‘My man. I told you. My man’. Arteta knows he dropped a bo***ck paying all that money for Havertz, so it was more with relief that he was cuddling and pointing at him. ‘I was right all along – you were wrong’. No, Mikel. You weren’t.

“What he should’ve been doing was walking towards those Arsenal fans with his arms around Ramsdale.

“The way he’s treated the ‘keeper is a disgrace. He’s turned him into a nervous wreck. I hope Ramsdale gets himself out of Arsenal in January and goes on to prove what a good keeper he is with another club.”

Speaking to TNT Sports after the win, Ramsdale was singled out by the interviewer but Arteta was bizarrely reluctant to individually praise the goalkeeper.

The Arsenal boss is probably not best pleased with how the former Sheffield United shot-stopper and his father have dealt with being dropped for Raya.

Ramsdale’s dad criticised Arteta for how he has dealt with his son, claiming that the Spaniard has been “wrong” in this situation.

“Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off,” Nick Ramsdale said.

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.

“You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.”

