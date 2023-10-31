Arteta expecting ‘beautiful moment’ as Rice returns to West Ham – ‘he can’t speak more highly’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that Declan Rice “cannot speak more highly” of West Ham United, and it’ll be a “beautiful moment” when he returns to face his old side in the Carabao Cup.

Rice joined the Hammers as a 14-year-old and went on to play 245 senior games after working his way through the academy, before he left for Arsenal in a £105million deal as a 24-year-old.

He captained West Ham in his final season, and was afforded a fitting swan song as he led them to their first major trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa Conference League.

He’s continued the fine form he showed for the Hammers while at Arsenal, and is now set to play against his former side for the first time, as the clubs meet in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

Gunners boss Arteta has stated Rice will probably be involved, and thinks it’ll be a nice game for him to be a part of.

“He’s likely. He can be involved, it would be his first time back there at his old club and a beautiful moment for him. I think it’s beautiful, I had the experience to do it a few times and then you really see what they think of you and what you left at that club,” he said, quoted by football.london.

“It’s a really good way to measure your experience and reality with the people who shared those moments with you.”

The manager also feels that Rice deserves a good reception from Hammers fans, as he’s been nothing but positive about his former side since he left them.

“I would say so and I hope so. Especially because every time you hear him talk about West Ham and what they did for him and everybody at the club, he cannot speak any more highly. Hopefully, it will be the same way towards him,” Arteta added.

