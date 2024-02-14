Arteta faces ‘huge decision’ as Arsenal consider selling academy graduate to fund ‘big-money’ targets

Arsenal are considering selling one of their top academy graduates in the summer to fund deals for their top transfer targets, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as he will be keen to improve his squad in several areas.

The Gunners have heavily backed Arteta in recent windows with big signings such as Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

While the Arsenal squad does look strong across the board, there are some obvious areas where Arteta is keen to upgrade. Perhaps most notably in midfield and upfront.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are considering cashing in on Emile Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window with the club and player faced with a ‘huge decision’ to make.

The report states that a potential sale could aid Arsenal in landing their top targets as they plan to have another ‘big-money’ window in the summer.

When at the top of his game, Smith Rowe can be a real asset for Arsenal, but his injury record has caused plenty of frustration over the years.

During the 2023-24 campaign, the 23-year-old has only played 210 minutes of Premier League football. The playmaker missed a large chunk of the season with a knee injury and he is currently recovering from an ankle problem.

Arteta has always spoken about Smith Rowe in glowing terms, but the Arsenal boss could be left with a tricky decision to make if these injury problems continue to reoccur.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, the midfielder has missed around 38 games through various injury setbacks.

In January, West Ham did try to sign the midfielder on loan, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in their approach.

When asked about Smith Rowe in January, Arteta told reporters: “I’m really happy with Emile. He’s in the right trajectory.

“Now, he’s settled, he’s training really well and you know I’m not going to talk about individual situations.

“Emile is Emile. We know he’s got incredible qualities and we’re really happy to have him.

“What he needs now is chances to put all the desire and quality that he has on the pitch. In order to do that we have to give him minutes.”

His contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2026 so the club does have ample time to consider what to do with him.

