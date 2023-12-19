Arsenal are ‘planning for life without’ Thomas Partey – whose contract expires in 18 months – and have four Premier League midfielders on their shortlist to replace the Ghanaian.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 when they paid his £45million release clause.

Injuries have plagued the 30-year-old’s time in the Premier League, however.

At his best, he is one of the best midfielders in the country, but as soon as he gets some momentum, he seems to pick up an injury.

This was one of the reasons Mikel Arteta sanctioned the £100m signing of Declan Rice in the summer.

Arteta’s best midfield probably does consist of Partey and Rice, though it feels unlikely that the former will be offered a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. They tried to sign the Brazilian international on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window but failed with three different bids.

READ MORE: No Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United deals in the top ten Premier League signings of 2023

There has been some talk about a January swoop for Luiz. However, it was reported on Monday that this ‘looks impossible’ and the Gunners will instead pursue him in the summer.

Luiz gets a mention in a report from the Daily Mail, where it is claimed that Arsenal are ‘planning for life without Partey’.

The report claims that the former Atletico midfielder’s injury problems have been ‘a source of frustration’.

Partey’s injury worries are the biggest reason Arteta is willing to replace him but his return to fitness should ‘reduce the necessity to sign a midfielder next month’.

It is unclear whether or not the Spanish manager will look to replace Partey at the end of the season or will do so when his contract runs out in 2025.

Luiz and his Aston Villa teammate are ‘highly rated by recruitment staff’ at the Emirates and could be lined up, the report states.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that Fulham midfielder is ‘under consideration’ but there are doubts over the signing as he ‘doesn’t fit the club’s recruitment strategy’ at the age of 28.

Another player being ‘watched closely’ is Everton’s Amadou Onana, who has impressed at Goodison Park since joining from Lille last summer.

The report adds that Arsenal want to keep hold of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale until the end of the season.

Ramsdale has lost the No. 1 shirt to David Raya and is aware sitting on the bench will do his hopes of going to Euro 2024 with England no good.

It is said that the Englishman is being ‘courted’ by a few clubs but the only way he will leave in January is if he ‘agitates’ for a move.

READ MORE: Champions League last-16 ties ranked: two clear standouts in dull draw…