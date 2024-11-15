Arteta ‘leads’ Guardiola as ‘decisive factor’ in Arsenal beating Man City to ‘big priority’ revealed

Mikel Arteta ‘leads’ Pep Guardiola in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with the ‘decisive factor’ in Arsenal beating Manchester City to the punch revealed in a report from Spain.

Liverpool triggered Zubimendi’s £51m release clause in the summer only for the Spain international to snub the move and remain with the La Liga side.

But there’s been widespread speculation since as to whether the 25-year-old regrets that decision, and while Liverpool are said to retain their interest in Zubimendi, the excellence of Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role has reduced their need for the signing, meaning it’s now Manchester City and Arsenal who are thought to be most keen on adding he midfielder to their squads.

City are looking for a replacement for Rodri, who’s expected to be out of the season having undergone knee surgery after an injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.

Guardiola has struggled to come up with a suitable method of coping without the Ballon d’Or winner with the current players available to him, with City suffering four defeats on the bounce before the international break.

A report on Thursday claimed Guardiola has decided to ‘plunder’ La Liga as he ‘urgently needs to rebuild Man City in January’.

His ‘big priority’ is to replace Rodri and Zubimendi – who has a 60 million euro (£51m) release clause in his contract – is said to be their preferred target.

That report claims Zubimendi is ‘clear’ that the ‘time has come’ to leave and will ‘betray’ Real Sociedad in the coming months.

But there are other options available to the midfielder, with a report in Spain now claiming that Arteta has ‘taken the lead in this race’ over Guardiola, with the successful negotiation of Mikel Merino’s transfer from Sociedad in the summer thought to be a “decisive factor”.

The report states: