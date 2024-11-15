Arteta ‘leads’ Guardiola as ‘decisive factor’ in Arsenal beating Man City to ‘big priority’ revealed
Mikel Arteta ‘leads’ Pep Guardiola in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, with the ‘decisive factor’ in Arsenal beating Manchester City to the punch revealed in a report from Spain.
Liverpool triggered Zubimendi’s £51m release clause in the summer only for the Spain international to snub the move and remain with the La Liga side.
But there’s been widespread speculation since as to whether the 25-year-old regrets that decision, and while Liverpool are said to retain their interest in Zubimendi, the excellence of Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role has reduced their need for the signing, meaning it’s now Manchester City and Arsenal who are thought to be most keen on adding he midfielder to their squads.
City are looking for a replacement for Rodri, who’s expected to be out of the season having undergone knee surgery after an injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.
Guardiola has struggled to come up with a suitable method of coping without the Ballon d’Or winner with the current players available to him, with City suffering four defeats on the bounce before the international break.
A report on Thursday claimed Guardiola has decided to ‘plunder’ La Liga as he ‘urgently needs to rebuild Man City in January’.
His ‘big priority’ is to replace Rodri and Zubimendi – who has a 60 million euro (£51m) release clause in his contract – is said to be their preferred target.
That report claims Zubimendi is ‘clear’ that the ‘time has come’ to leave and will ‘betray’ Real Sociedad in the coming months.
MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…
👉 Mikel Arteta grabbed ex-Arsenal star and shouted ‘you betrayed me’ ahead of acrimonious exit
👉 Arsenal: Edu replacement ‘secured’ as ‘everything points’ to director ‘leaving’ Euro club for PL giants
👉 Arsenal target ‘open’ to move as West Ham stand firm on release clause amid swap deal hope
But there are other options available to the midfielder, with a report in Spain now claiming that Arteta has ‘taken the lead in this race’ over Guardiola, with the successful negotiation of Mikel Merino’s transfer from Sociedad in the summer thought to be a “decisive factor”.
The report states:
‘Arteta has urged the Arsenal board to bet on a midfielder who offers versatility and the ability to adapt to different scenarios. “A pure pass, another physical and a pressure-resistant one,” are the characteristics that the coach has requested for his spinal cord. And in that profile, Zubimendi fits perfectly.
‘His combination of defensive work and skill for game creation has caught the attention not only of Arsenal, but also of Manchester City, who sees him as the ideal heir of Rodri Hernández, currently out of the game due to injury.
‘Despite City’s interest, Arteta seems to have taken the lead in this race. His close relationship with Real Sociedad, after successfully negotiating the transfer of Mikel Merino to Emirates Stadium last summer, could be a decisive factor.
‘In addition, the “gunners” are willing to comply with the termination clause of 60 million euros of the player, something that does not seem to be an obstacle for an Arsenal that seeks to consolidate itself as a contender in the Premier League and in Europe.