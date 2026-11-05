Arteta hits back at Rice criticism after Arsenal ‘lose their minds’ vs Slavia Prague

Mikel Arteta has hit back at criticism over his handling of the “absolutely exhausted” Declan Rice, saying it was only “his second game in a week and not the fifth one”.

Rice’s fitness caused concerns as Arsenal laboured to a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres struck first-half goals for the Gunners but the Czech side gave the Premier League champions a real scare after the break as they pulled a goal back through Wiktor Nowak.

READ: Gyokeres rescues dreadful Arsenal as Arteta welcomes next season’s Champions League ban

Rice played the full 90 minutes in Prague to the bemusement of fans on social media and Karen Carney in the TNT Sports studio.

“Declan Rice is by far the best midfielder in the country, for me,” said former Arsenal midfielder Carney.

“When he’s tired and fatigued they are a different team, and when he’s not in it.

“In the second half he looked absolutely exhausted and then that’s, for me, when Arsenal are a different team and they kind of lose their way a little bit.

“So that’s something I’m a little bit concerned about because he’s a top player but when his energy goes I think they slightly fall apart a bit.”

But Arteta played down concerns after the victory, insisting the game “required” him after the lucky lad got a rest during the defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Arteta said: “The game required it, and he did.

“He was as well rested against Fleetwood so he had a very good week to recover before Liverpool.

“It’s his second game in a week and not the fifth one. We expect our players to be able to do that and I think he had some very good moments throughout the game.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman believes the problem for Arteta is a lack of forward options as Arsenal “lost their minds”.

“They haven’t got enough forwards, have they? They just put more midfielders on and then move midfielders into forward positions so they all just lose a little bit of shape, that’s what I find,” McManaman said.

“You’ve got Declan on, you’ve got Zubimendi on, you’ve got Merino on, you’ve got Odegaard on, yet they were still just running all over and losing the ball.

“So even the best can sort of lose their minds a little bit in European games. It shows you have to be focused all of the time, but the main thing is they’ve got the result, they went to Prague after a difficult Liverpool game and got three points. If they win against Hull at the weekend everyone will forget how difficult this game was.”