Mikel Arteta has hit out at suggestions that Bukayo Saka wasn’t injured during the international break and hailed the impact of a “brave” Arsenal star in the victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners eased to a 3-0 win over Forest at the Emirates on Saturday, with Saka, Thomas Partey and Ethan Nwaneri on the scoresheet for Arteta’s side.

Saka impressed from the start for Arsenal despite missing the England games against the Republic of Ireland Greece through injury.

Captain Harry Kane wasn’t happy with his countrymen pulling out of the squad but Arteta insisted his star man wasn’t fit to represent the Three Lions.

The Spanish manager said: “Well we can send an MRI scan, it’s very simple. That’s a communication that was very clear between the medical staff of Arsenal and England.

“He hasn’t done anything, he was away and needed time to heal. He’s done one training session.”

Nwaneri replaced Martin Odegaard with ten minutes to go and fell just short of Cesc Fabregas in his bid to become the youngest Premier League goalscorer in Arsenal history.

Arteta is aware of the desire of the fans to see Nwaneri handed more opportunities, but believes patience is key to his development.

“He is the second youngest [Premier League goalscorer] in our history,” Arteta told Match of the Day. “That’s a story in itself. He’s brave. You see the reaction of fans and they were singing ‘he’s one of our own’. I think we have to put brick by brick and make sure the cement doesn’t get dry. Hopefully, we can build a beautiful thing with him.”

Following an inspired showing from midfield maestro Odegaard, who has been significant miss for Arsenal in the first part of the season, Arteta also reserved praise for the Norwegian.

“Without this kind of player in the team it was always quiet,” Arteta said.

“It doesn’t surprise me because I see him every day. When he’s in the team, you can sense something that is different. It’s difficult to put a finger on it.

“There was something different 48 hours before the game too, we had 19 players training and it was so competitive.”

Referring to how well Saka and Odegaard link-up on the pitch, Arteta said: “That’s chemistry, sometimes you meet somebody, straight away you make eye contact and something flows. That’s the case with those two.

“That’s what’s happened, it happens off the field, it happens on the field and with many others as well. That’s something in football that is very difficult to say.

“But when you put them together in the right spaces, things flourish and things happen naturally. With others, you try to force it and it doesn’t work. With these two we are very lucky to have them.”