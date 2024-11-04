Arsenal director Edu could swap the Gunners for a team with a European Cup

Arsenal director of football Edu Gaspar is being lined up by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, according to reports.

Arsenal are yet to make a statement but reports on Monday morning claimed that Edu will leave his role as director of football.

A Mail Sport report stated:

Talks have been ongoing with the club’s hierarchy and while the reasons are currently unclear, it is his decision to go. More details are expected to emerge in the next 24 hours. It is thought there may have been a reshuffle in responsibilities among the Arsenal hierarchy in key positions but it is ‘too simplistic’ to suggest there has been a power struggle, one source told Mail Sport.

A report from The Independent has dived deeper into the claims that the Brazilian will leave the Gunners, with it being claimed he is a target for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Marinakis has owned Greek giants Olympiacos since 2010 and became majority shareholder at the City Ground in 2017.

The 57-year-old completed the takeover of Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in November 2023, collaborating with super agent Jorge Mendes.

According to Independent Sport, Marinakis admires Edu’s work at the Emirates and is eager for him to oversee his network of clubs.

Indeed, the former Arsenal midfielder is ‘poised to join up with Marinakis’, which would see him work for the Gunners’ Premier League rivals.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arsenal continue descent into Arsene Wenger-inspired adequacy under Mikel Arteta

👉 Nuno’s assistant has more yellow cards than nine other actual managers this season as Forest fly

👉 ‘Agent zero’ delivers nothing for Arsenal; should they sign Danny Welbeck?

Edu has played a huge part in Arsenal’s rise under Mikel Arteta, who will lose ‘one of his key allies’, the report adds.

The Brazilian might still be working for the north London club but ‘has been in talks with the Marinakis group’ and is likely to ‘lead the recruitment’ of Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

His departure is expected to ‘force a reshuffle at the top of the Arsenal hierarchy’

Arsenal’s slump continued at the weekend with a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, while Forest jumped up to third with a 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have only lost one of their 10 Premier League matches in 2023/24 and only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals.

“We’ve been through afternoons and evenings [where we’ve been] really disappointed together. For us and the fans to share this joy and happiness is massive,” Nuno said after Saturday’s win.

“It is a positive moment. We worked very hard this week, this is what we are focused on. We have to work and work hard and improve much more.

“Nothing has changed since the beginning, we have to keep on going. Believe me, there is no other way. If you get distracted, football doesn’t forgive you.

“I think the longer the team is together, the better the players will know each other, the options we have coming back, the group should be stronger and as time goes by the bond will grow.”