Arteta leaving Arsenal? ‘Nonsense’ exit talk quashed as Gunners boss has ‘no plans’ to copy Klopp

Mikel Arteta has been linked with the Barcelona job.

According to reports, Mikel Arteta has ‘no plans’ to leave Arsenal at the end of the season amidst speculation he is ready to replace Xavi at Barcelona.

Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Gunners boss in December 2019 and is under contract until the summer of 2025.

In his first managerial role, the Spaniard won the FA Cup in 2020 and finished second in the Premier League last season.

The stellar job he is doing at the Emirates has seen him be linked with some high-profile jobs in the past, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.

Talk of a move to Barcelona – who he played for at youth level – has recently ramped up after Xavi announced he would leave the Catalan giants at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He swiftly confirmed his decision after his side’s dramatic 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal on Saturday, a match in which they trailed 2-0 before leading 3-2.

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

He continued: “I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension.

“For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave.”

Spanish media has used the opportunity to cause a stir at Arsenal, with Diario AS reporting that Arteta will leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

Arteta’s reported decision comes days after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool in the summer.

However, it is widely believed that this report is complete rubbish.

Sky Sports quickly quashed any talk of an Arsenal exit for Arteta, claiming that he has ‘no plans’ to walk at the end of 23/24.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers says talk of the Spanish manager departing is ‘nonsense’.

The report says Arteta is not joining Barcelona, who will instead target a ‘cheaper option’ in Las Palmas’ Francisco Garcia Pimienta.

Arteta will speak to the press on Monday and will no doubt laugh off talk of a move to Barca.

The 41-year-old has won 124 of his 210 matches as Arsenal boss and captained the side during his playing days.

