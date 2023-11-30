Arteta would let Chelsea-linked star leave in January on one condition as Arsenal ‘set firm’ asking price

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘set a firm stance’ on Aaron Ramsdale’s asking price amid interest from several Premier League rivals.

Prior to this season, Ramsdale was firmly established as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and he barely put a foot wrong as they challenged for the Premier League title last season.

Despite this, the Gunners opted to recruit David Raya during this year’s summer transfer window. He has joined the North London outfit on an initial loan deal but they are expected to sign him permanently in 2024 for £27m.

Raya has made a couple of mistakes in the early stages of this season but his arrival has left Ramsdale down the pecking order.

If he sticks with Arsenal, Ramsdale is unlikely to play much ahead of next year’s European Championships in Germany.

Ramsdale is already being linked with a move elsewhere ahead of January. With summer signing Robert Sanchez hardly setting the world alight at Stamford Bridge, a move to Chelsea has been mooted.

More recently, the Englishman has been linked with Premier League rivals Wolves and Arsenal have reportedly decided to ‘reject an approach’ from an unnamed side.

Football Transfers are now reporting that ‘Arsenal are unaware of any formal approach from other Premier League sides for Ramsdale’.

While the Gunners are ‘not actively looking to sell’, Mikel Arteta would sanction an exit if Ramsdale ‘strongly expresses the desire’ to move on. The report explains.

‘The sources close to the club have indicated that they do not wish to move the shot-stopper on – plus they are unaware of any formal approach from other Premier League sides. Arsenal remain content with Ramsdale’s conduct and performances so far, even though David Raya has become the first-choice goalkeeper. ‘However, it has been revealed to us that while Arsenal values Ramsdale’s contribution to the team, head coach Mikel Arteta is open to the possibility of the 25-year-old leaving if he strongly expresses the desire to do so. ‘If Ramsdale pushes for an exit, either in January or during the summer transfer window and a fair offer comes in, Arsenal will be prepared to undergo talks. ‘The Gunners have set a firm stance on Ramsdale’s transfer fee, of around £50million we are told, but they would rather he remain at the Emirates for the foreseeable future and compete for a spot in the starting XI.’

