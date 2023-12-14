Arteta looks to avoid Arsenal goalkeeper issues in future as he eyes 17-year-old sensation

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on 17-year-old Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn, who’s earned ‘rave reviews’ since joining the Scottish side last summer.

Munn is said to be earning these ‘rave reviews’ after ‘excellent outings’ for the Rangers B team this season. As a result, Football Insider states the young goalkeeper is ‘on the radar of several English clubs’.

That includes Arsenal, who it’s said have made ‘regular checks’ on Munn when he’s played against English sides. Rangers beat a number of top-flight sides in England to the goalkeeper’s signature in 2022, when they lured him from Glentoran in Northern Ireland.

But that interest has now reemerged, with Arsenal’s potentially being driven by Phil Cowen, who agreed to swap Ibrox for the Emirates in October.

Mikel Arteta has been criticised for his decisions regarding goalkeepers so far this term. Firstly, signing David Raya at all raised eyebrows given the form of Aaron Ramsdale since he joined Arsenal.

The Spaniard usurped the incumbent goalkeeper early on in the season and has kept his place despite some shaky performances.

Jamie O’Hara has referred to Raya as a “massive problem” and believes winning the Premier League is impossible for the Gunners with him in net.

Given he’s had his issues with goalkeepers, Arteta may be looking to sign one who he feels will become the definitive option between the sticks in a few years time so he doesn’t have the same problems he’s having currently.

If that is the case, given the praise it’s said Munn is receiving at the moment, there’s a chance the Gunners boss thinks he can become the man he’s looking for.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will move for Munn in January so he can play in their own academy side, or allow him to continue developing with Rangers so they can make sure they’re getting a genuine talent when the time comes to swoop.

