Arteta now planning to sell ‘excellent’ Arsenal star in ‘surprise U-turn,’ with Chelsea on red alert

Arsenal are now reportedly considering selling Chelsea-linked goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in a major transfer U-turn by Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order this season after the Gunners brought in David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford. They have the option to buy him permanently next summer for £27m.

Raya has started Arsenal’s last six Premier League fixtures, while Ramsdale has not been involved in a league game since mid-September.

It’s thought that the 25-year-old is concerned that his lack of playing time could see him dropped from the England squad ahead of the 2024 European Championships.

Several pundits have also claimed that the battle for a starting spot between Raya and Ramsdale could be creating a problem within the Arsenal squad.

Ramsdale is under contract at the Emirates until 2026, but there has been plenty of speculation about the shot-stopper’s future recently.

As reported by Football365, Chelsea have been considering a move for Ramsdale as Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in competition for Robert Sanchez.

It has previously been claimed that Arteta would not be willing to part ways with Ramsdale under any circumstances, but it now seems that the manager’s position may have changed.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal could now ‘part ways with Ramsdale next summer.’

The report states that the goalkeeper is ‘unhappy with his second-string status since Raya’s introduction’ and ‘wants to move elsewhere to get regular first-team football.’

It’s claimed, however, that Arsenal will not allow Ramsdale to leave in the January transfer window, so it seems Chelsea will have to wait until the end of the campaign to sign the England star.

Football Insider add that if Arsenal do sell Ramsdale it would represent a ‘surprise U-turn’ from Arteta, who has previously said it is a good thing to have competition in every position.

“To have two excellent goalkeepers is great – there’s nothing wrong with it,” Arteta said.

“We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas [Partey] and Declan [Rice] and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem.”

Nevertheless, it seems that Ramsdale does have a problem with his current situation, despite Arteta’s warm words.

If his playing time doesn’t increase as the season goes on, it seems likely at this stage that Ramsdale will leave the Emirates at the end of the season, as the report suggests.

